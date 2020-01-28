There's no stopping the massive popularity of Captain Underpants, and Netflix knows it. On the heels of October's Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween special, DreamWorks TV has cooked up an all-new interactive choose-your-own-adventure style special you'll actually be able to control with your remote. Help make decisions along the way in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! interactive special, Epic Choice O Rama, coming to Netflix February 11.

Imagine a world where you can control what adventures George and Harold go on. Join the fun on DreamWorksTV where you can find an endless supply of laugh-out-loud jokes, lovable characters, life hacks, music, magic, gaming and more. Based on the epic novels by Dav Pilkey (over 80 million copies in print!), DreamWorks Captain Underpants Epic Choice-O-Rama​ interactive special launches on Netflix February 11.

When Principal Krupp has had it with George and Harold's comics, he threatens to destroy their treehouse once and for all. George and Harold will need to hatch a plan to buy the land before Krupp does, and they'll need your help to do it in this all new interactive Choice-O-Rama special. With no shortage of imagination and mischief at hand, you'll be along for every wild twist and turn in George and Harold's plot to stop Krupp from tearing down their treehouse. Choose fast and choose wisely, as the fate of creativity and comics is literally in your hands!