We just barely got done with the summer movie season, and it's already time to start thinking about next Spring. One of the biggest releases coming early in 2019 is Captive State, the latest sci-fi thriller from director Rupert Wyatt, who gave us the modern classic The Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Today, we have a first look at Captive State, and it's quite captivating.

Captive State will hit theaters on March 29, 2019. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State"explores the lives on both sides of the conflict, the collaborators and dissidents. This first teaser footage shows the calm before the storm. It champions peace and unity, which will get lost as humanity tries to fight back against their oppressors.

Captive State has one hell of a line-up. John Goodman headlines this ensemble piece, with Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker, and Vera Farmiga bringing back up. The film will also serve as the big screen debut of rapper Machine Gun Kelly. He's made quite a name for himself these past few days, after dropping an Eminem diss track that has garnered quite a lot of attention. Many think the track is sure to derail is career. But MGK has three other big releases lined up over the course of the next year, so if his rap career crashes and burns, it looks like he might be able to go the Mark Wahlberg route.

This first Captive State footage serves as a teaser for the big trailer that is set to drop tomorrow. It arrives along with the first poster for the movie. It shows off an ominous red wave of pluming dust. The tag line read, 'Ten Years Ago, They Took Our Planet." Well guess what? 'Today, we take it back!"

Director Rupert Wyatt has gained quite the reputation over the past few years. After kicking starting the new Planet of the Apes trilogy in 2011, which has been quite well received, he went onto direct Mark Wahlberg in the 2014 remake of The Gambler. And he directed the 2008 effort The Escapist. He has also directed episodes of Turn and The Exorcist.

Captive State looks like a big blockbuster release for this spring. We'll really get to see what we're in store for tomorrow. For now, you can check out this teaser footage along with the ominous poster, which all come from Focus Features.