The aliens have arrived. And they're giving humans a better life, or so it would seem, in the first teaser trailer for Focus Features' sci-fi thriller Captive State. It's an unnerving first peek at what is sure to be one of this spring's biggest blockbusters.

Peace. Unity. Harmony. An alien invasion sure could go a long way in turning the world into a better place. This first footage sets up the incoming alien forces as a better way to live. Yet, we can sense the danger laced throughout its bones. This is not going to go the way they've planned. Meet the Legislature. They are here to dominate us in the worst way possible.

This new trailer doesn't really explain what's about to happen. There is no uprising apparent yet. We get a laundry list of all the things that are better about the United States now the these outer space forces have arrived. But we know it's all a ruse. Especially considering that the first poster's tagline gives it all away. 'Ten years ago, they took our planet. Today, we take it back.'

Captive State has a lingering aura about it, and it in no way looks like an original movie in any sense of the word. It strongly evokes feeling first felt in Independence Day, and some of it looks like Arrival. This teaser doesn't really let us in on what we can expect. Except that the aliens are here, and they mean business.

Captive State is the latest sci-fi thriller from director Rupert Wyatt, who gave us the modern classic The Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This thing will hit theaters on March 29, 2019. The synopsis explains that the story is set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. The thriller explores lives on both sides of the fight, examining the collaborators and dissidents. And you get the sense that its a direct answer to the current Trump presidency.

Captive State features John Goodman as the lead character, with other actors such as Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker, and Vera Farmiga stepping into battle. Machine Gun Kelly, who has been making a lot of noise lately after dropping an Eminem diss track, makes his feature film acting debut. Some believe his nasty words against Eminem will derail is music career. But MGK is really pushing the acting angle, with three other big releases lined up over the course of the next year. He might just be the next Mark Walhberg.

Director Rupert Wyatt has become an acclaimed, sought after director these past couple of years. After igniting the new Planet of the Apes trilogy in 2011, which has been quite well received, he directed Mark Wahlberg in the critically acclaimed 2014 remake of The Gambler. He first cut his teeth with 2008's The Escapist. He has also jumped in to directed episodes of Turn and The Exorcist, which helped make those shows a success.

Captive State looks like a very different kind of alien invasion movie, while feeling very familiar. Focus Features brings our first look at this thriller. Perhaps a second trailer will give us a better understanding of what we're in for. You can check out the trailer along with the poster that arrived yesterday.