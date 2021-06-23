Cara Delevingne, supermodel and breakout star of Suicide Squad, recently took Architectural Digest on a tour of her 'adult playhouse,' in Los Angeles. The space is one part English countryside, one part old Hollywood and ten parts psychedelic adult eye-candy seen through the lens of Cara Delevingne and her architect Nicolò Bini. It's bold. It's unique, and it is decadence turned on its head.

"The theme of this house, it's not Alice in Wonderland. Every room has a different theme," she explained in her video tour. "But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter's tea party. But there's jungle theme, there's Beverly Hills hotel, there's an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA."

Tucked behind a mirror is a hidden passageway she calls the vagina tunnel, which was designed to live up to its name. "I come in here to think, I come in here to create," she explained. "I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel."

"So, I'm going to show you where this lovely labia leads," Delevingne said, before appearing out of a retro pink washing machine into another room, I'm assuming 'cleansed.' She also pays homage to Hugh Hefner's secret rooms in the Playboy Mansion, with a hideaway lavished in fur featuring a gold stripper pole and a swing in the middle of the room.

"Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house," pointing out her Playboy pinball machine. "This kind of feels like my Playboy mansion."

And she cannot stress enough, the power of a ball pit. "If you can, everyone needs to have a ball pit in a near vicinity. It doesn't matter what age you are. The meaning I have for this house is just 'never grow up.' Always maintain some sort of childlike innocence or joy or just the need for fun. They're really great for stress. You can't cry in a ball pit, I've tried."

Cara Delevingne is known for her fierce spirit, a lust for life and her voice for women's rights. In her upcoming film Women's Stories, she shares the screen with an all-star cast including Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela and Jacqueline Fernandez, an anthology feature whose segments will be directed by filmmakers including Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. Also in production for Delevingne is Punk co-starring American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Machine Gun Kelly. The is a story of a man's road trip across North America with a group of free-spirited runaways turns out to be more complicated than he expected.

Until we can see her again on the big screen, delight in her invitation into her surreal oasis. She shares not only her home, but also a peek into her playful personality and the creations it conceives. She seems delighted to have company. Because of the pandemic, Delevingne admits, "I've been alone in this house for a long time, so generally, I would be naked. But obviously, AD said no to that. I don't know why."