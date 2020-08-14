Cardi B clapped back hard at Tiger King star Carol Baskin, alleging that she killed her late husband Don Lewis. Baskin criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video for their latest single "WAP," in which they have live tigers featured. Cardi B has talked about the safety precautions she and the crew went through to make sure the set was safe. "We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn't film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together," the pop star said. Cardi B had this to say when asked about Baskins' comments.

"I'm not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that... Like, that's just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband."

Carole Baskin's late husband Don Lewis has been missing since 1997 and a lot of people, including Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Cardi B, believe that Baskin killed him and fed him to their tigers. Baskin has denied these allegations for years. Regardless, Baskin is still finding time to step up for the rights of big cats from all over the world. When talking about the "WAP" video she did note that "it didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers." Baskin thinks the shots were photoshopped.

Even with the big cats in the "WAP" video not being with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion physically, Carole Baskin is still against the idea of using the animals on set. "You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild," Baskin says. "It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it)."

Since the music video set wasn't in an environment that Carole Baskin deems safe, she thinks that they may have gotten the big cats on the black market. "That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps," she says. "Probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat." Baskin is still fighting for the rights of the big cats, though Cardi B doesn't think they did anything wrong on the set.

Carole Baskin also says Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video "glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets." With that being said, the Tiger King star doubts that anyone will even notice the cats with all of the other things going on in the video. "My guess is that most people won't even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so sexually explicit," she said. The interview with Cardi B was originally conducted by i-D. You can watch the "WAP" video below.