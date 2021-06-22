Cardi B will return in Fast & Furious 10. This week, the Fast and Furious sequel F9 will finally premiere in United States theaters following several significant delays. The movie introduces Cardi B to the franchise as she makes her debut in the movie as Leysa, a woman who shares history with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto. It was Diesel who personally announced her F9 casting in the first place, and now he's doing the same by confirming her return in F10.

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," Vin Diesel told ET Online, adding that her F9 casting came at the last possible moment. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

"I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?" director Justin Lin also said. "And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe, she's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her."

"I'll work with her any day," he added.

Previously, Belcalis Almanzar revealed how her casting came about in a video shared online. In the video, she said, "Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I'm like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane! I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman."

"She's just that b**ch," the rapper and actress adds. "I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & the Furious, when I saw Tego Calderón, then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited. He's just such a badass."

Cardi B comes into the party just as the franchise braces for its endgame. F9 was designed as the first installment of a trilogy to conclude the movie series. This means that F11 will effectively serve as the last of the parent series, although spinoffs are always possible. In fact, the F9 cast is in agreement that the ladies of the series banding together for their own spinoff would be a great idea, and that could be something that might bring back Cardi B for more in the franchise as well.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 was written by Lin and Daniel Casey. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. John Cena also makes his debut into the franchise as the brother of Diesel's Dom Toretto.

After an international release, F9 will be released in the United States on June 25. It's not clear when F10 will be released, but we should expect for Cardi B to return alongside Diesel and the rest of the main cast. It will all come to an end with F11. This news comes to us from ET Online.