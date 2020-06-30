We've lost one of Hollywood's brightest talents as legendary filmmaker Carl Reiner has sadly passed away. A director, producer, and actor with over 400 credits to his name, Reiner's career spanned over seven decades, making him one of the most prolific entertainers in history. Sadly, TMZ is reporting that Reiner died on Monday evening at his home in Beverly Hills with his family by his side, though an exact cause wasn't revealed. He was 98 years old.

Carl Reiner was born on March 20, 1922, in The Bronx, New York. Taking an interest in acting as a teenager, Reiner was later performing on stage for troops during his stint with the Army Air Forces in the 1940's. He'd follow this up with performances in Broadway musicals, including a lead role in the show Call Me Mister. By 1950, he was appearing on television when he was cast in the sketch comedy series Your Show of Shows. He'd also work with Mel Brooks on The Steve Allen Show, and the two would later release the best-selling comedy album "2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks."

On the small screen, Reiner had also made a name for himself on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Originally, Reiner had developed the series with himself in mind to star in the lead role, though the network opted to recast the part and give the sitcom's starring role to Dick Van Dyke. Reiner continued to work on the series behind the scenes as a writer on many episodes, and he had a recurring role on the show as Alan Brady.

Additionally, Reiner would direct many episodes of The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in 2004, he'd appear in the reunion special The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited alongside Van Dyke. Reiner has also appeared in many famous television shows over the decades, including Night Gallery, Frasier, The Bernie Mac Show, Hot in Cleveland, and Two and a Half Men. He also provided voices for animated shows like Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, and Bob's Burgers.

Reiner has also appeared in a wide variety of movies, usually in hilariously memorable parts. That includes classic movies like The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming and The Art of Love, up to movies like The Spirit of '76 and Slums of Beverly Hills. In more recent years, Reiner had a recurring role as Saul Bloom in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen. His final movie role came in last year's animated epic Toy Story 4 as the voice of Carl Reineroceros.

As a film director, some of Reiner's most memorable movies include Oh, God! with George Burns, Summer Rental with John Candy, Summer School with Mark Harmon, That Old Feeling with Bette Midler}, and Bert Rigby, You're a Fool with Robert Lindsay. He also collaborated frequently with Steve Martin by directing him in many comedy classics like The Jerk, Dead Men Won't Wear Plaid, The Man with Two Brains, and All of Me.

During his legendary career, Reiner brought home many prestigious awards and even more nominations. As an actor, Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Caesar's Hour and Mad About You, and as a writer, he won seven more Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner Special. He has also been awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and won a Grammy for the comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.

Reiner was previously married to Estelle Lebost in 1943, and they remained married until her death in 2008. Reiner's survivors include his celebrity children, actor and director Rob Reiner; author and playwright Annie Reiner; and artist Lucas Reiner. He is also the grandfather of actress Tracy Reiner, who is one of Carl's six grandchildren. The 98-year-old had five great-grandchildren as well. Our thoughts go out to the Reiner family and everyone else mourning the loss of the Hollywood legend at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.