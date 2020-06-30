Creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and comedic legend, Carl Reiner passed away at the age of 98. Reiner died of natural causes. The actor, writer, producer, comedian and director leaves behind a momentous legacy that spans more than six decades in the industry. Now, Hollywood has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late icon.

Rob Reiner, Carl's son, took to Twitter to pay tribute to his father. Rob went on to have an impressive career himself, directing movies such as The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap and Stand By Me. Rob Reiner also starred in All in the Family, The Wolf of Wall Street, Sleepless in Seattle and New Girl. Here's what Reiner had to say about dad Carl Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Aside from his on-screen work, Carl Reiner was also an accomplished director. Some of his credits include The Jerk, All of Me, The Man With Two Brains and Oh, God! One of Reiner's most famous acting roles was as Saul Bloom in the Ocean's movies, starting with Ocean's Eleven in 2001. His co-star George Clooney had this to say in a statement.

"Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we're all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend."

Mel Brooks also collaborated with Carl Reiner, and their comedic partnership is the stuff of legend. The two got their start together on Your Show of Shows in the 1950s. They also collaborated on The 2000-Year-Old Man, a famous comedy bit about a reporter interviewing a man who is 2000 years old. Brooks and Reiner remained close friends until his passing. Another one of Reiner's friends, MASH star Alan Alda, also took to Twitter to pay tribute, saying the following.

"My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl."

Carl Reiner remained busy during his later years. Reiner did a great deal of voice work on shows like Father of the Pride, The Cleveland Show and Family Guy. One Of Reiner's final roles was as Carl Reineroceros in last year's Toy Story 4. Reiner also reprised the role for an episode of Forky Asks a Question on Disney+. We have collected a number of tributes from Twitter for you to check out below. This news was previously reported by Variety.

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not "always on".

Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 30, 2020

Already, I am upset to be living in a world without Carl Reiner and I only know the man his public work and essence. But I have one small remembrance of a random encounter that makes me laugh and I'm gonna share: Long time ago I was a newspaper reporter and I had the chance... — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 30, 2020

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

This is Very sad news 🙏🏿✊🏿Rest In Peace and power Carl Reiner gratitude for all the laughter you have given us through the years. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2020

We have lost the great Carl Reiner. My condolences to his family. He is irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/pA1Tc4I5uR — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 30, 2020

He was a legend, a patriot, and a beautiful, caring man. He helped me personally and inspired me. He didn’t live long enough to see his beloved country restored but he looked forward to that day.



And it will come.



I love you Carl. Thanks.@carlreinerpic.twitter.com/ThrUeSiSdl — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) June 30, 2020

Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReinerpic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

One of the great honors of my life was working with Carl Reiner during a season of Two and a Half Men. Here’s a photo with my incredibly lovely friend @HollandTaylor during one of several episodes I did with him. We will miss you, Carl. You were a gift to this world. #CarlReinerpic.twitter.com/Mc5zVhu7ma — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2020

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off.



They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReinerhttps://t.co/dkvtzXtKfApic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

We lost comedy legend @carlreiner at 98 yesterday. He was a pillar in our community and brought so much joy to our screens for so many years. I had the pleasure of working with him in 2017 and I will never, ever forget it. Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/DuaiuJgTEf — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) June 30, 2020

The Dick Van Dyke Show debuted in 1961, and it's still funny. That's a magic trick. RIP Carl Reiner, one of comedy's greatest magicians. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 30, 2020

God bless Carl Reiner. A very nice, comic genius. Very sad. But what a life. A giant, comic genius, who we all learned from and influences comedy to this day. My condolences to his family and friends. #GodBlessCarlReiner — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 30, 2020