While Zack Snyder never got to create his own version of Selina Kyle for the DC Extended Universe, the Justice League director says he would have loved to see Carla Gugino as Catwoman. When we first met Batman in the DCEU, it was an older version of Bruce Wayne as portrayed by Ben Affleck. The character's past was only alluded to, and we DC fans never got to see a new take on Catwoman in this particular movie universe. While Snyder never explored this part of the Batman story in his DCEU movies, that doesn't mean he hasn't given some thought as to what happened to her.

This week, Zack Snyderappeared on a livestream for a video interview with The Nerd Queens on YouTube, and the subject of Gugino playing Catwoman came up during the chat. Along with agreeing that she'd be great for the role, Snyder also opened up on how he could have included her into the DCEU, suggesting Batman and Catwoman come together after a rocky history and years of separation.

"Probably I would say Carla's Catwoman [is perfect]. You would have to say, there's a flashback to ten years ago, where they were a thing. And then he had to arrest her, I don't know what happened, or he had to let her go, and it tweaked him. And now, who knows what she's doing now, she's running some sort of international antiquities or something, and he needs to retire, and they find each other. Yeah, I do think Carla is --- yeah, she is good."

Maybe Carla Gugino playing Catwoman isn't in the cards, but Gotham's most proficient cat burglar will still be back on the big screen soon enough. Zoe Kravitz is currently filming her take on the role opposite Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which is set in a standalone universe with no storyline connections to Snyder's DCEU movies. Images of Kravitz from the set have been leaked and she can also be seen in character in the teaser trailer that was previously released.

Many actresses have played Catwoman on both the big and small screen in years past. Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt took turns playing the role in the 1960s for the original Batman television series and its feature film. Michelle Pfeiffer famously played the role in 1992's Batman Returns, and Halle Berry put a different spin on the role in 2004's Catwoman. Anne Hathaway would later appear as Catwoman in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, and Camren Bicondova played a younger version of Selina in the prequel series Gotham.

As for Gugino, she has since made a bigger name for herself by starring in the acclaimed Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House. She returned to play a new character in the followup series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was released this year. Gugino can also be seen in the upcoming thriller Gunpowder Milkshake alongside Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, and Angela Bassett.

DC fans will also be able to see more of Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, a four-part series that will reimagine the Justice League movie with reshoots and alternate scenes. This news comes to us from The Nerd Queens on YouTube.