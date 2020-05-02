ESPN's The Last Dance has given Carmen Electra a huge boost on Pornhub. The actress/singer appeared on an episode of the massively popular docuseries last weekend, discussing her relationship with Dennis Rodman. Michael Jordan and Isaiah Thomas have also been dominating the headlines after last weekend's focus on the Bulls and Pistons rivalry, but Electra has been heating up the search results on one of the world's largest adult sites, which can be seen in an info graphic below.

The Carmen Electra Pornhub searches in the middle of April were anywhere around 2,000 to 14,000, which pretty much looked like a flat line when compared to the boost she received after The Last Dance aired last weekend. In a matter of two days, Electra's searches went from 14,000 all the way up to 586,000. Pornhub says that the actress "surged to more than 1.7 million, compared to her daily average of just 1,500 searches." According to the adult site, those numbers compare to "previous celebrity search increases including Maitland Ward, Kylie Jenner, and Belle Delphine when they were featured in pop culture media."

48-year old Carmen Electra shared some pretty wild times with Dennis Rodman when he was playing for the Chicago Bulls. At one point during the 1997-1998 season, after Scottie Pippen had returned, Rodman was feeling burnt out and requested a 48-hour vacation in Las Vegas. Bulls head coach Phil Jackson, who felt a connection to the player, allowed for it to happen. To say that Michael Jordan was shocked would be a massive understatement. So, he took off, with Electra and awoke one morning to Jordan standing over the bed, while Electra hid.

After 48 hours of continuous partying, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman were woken up by Michael Jordan. That's pretty crazy to think about, especially during that season, which The Last Dance documents. To see that Electra's search numbers soared on Pornhub isn't really all that surprising since The Last Dance is the biggest docuseries in the world at the moment. It even beat out Netflix's Tiger King. During the week of April 19th through the 25th, the series had 37.2 times more demand than the average TV series in North America, and 30 times more demand than the average series globally.

Pornhub has offered free premium subscriptions as most of the world is forced to remain indoors and fans have definitely been appreciating that, especially when searching for Carmen Electra. The popular site has made movies with Bella Thorne behind the camera and is starting to get more mainstream attention as a result. Carmen Electra has yet to comment on her sudden boost in popularity on Pornhub as of this writing. You can check out Electra's numbers over at Pornhub. Don't worry, the link is SFW.