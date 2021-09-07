Spider-Man villain Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage is considered to be one of the Marvel hero's most terrifying, most formidable bad guys in his extensive rogue's gallery, and with good reason. Well, Sony have decided to make him even worse in the upcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with production having further weaponized the villainous extra-terrestrial psychopath for our entertainment. VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal explains Carnage's new powers, and why this make him even more of a nightmare for Eddie Brock...

"His arms and legs have the same priority as his other tentacles. He's like the Vitruvian Man. Ultimately it's like fighting a creature who is made of barbed wire and like a bramble bush - he's so vicious and weaponized and powerful and dangerous. Even if he just swipes you with a tentacle, he's all covered in razors and barbs, you're just going to stick to him and be torn to shreds."

Since debuting way back in 1992, Carnage has always been one of Spider-Man's intimidating adversaries, possessing claws as well as being able to shape his limbs into various weapons. From the sounds of it, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will turn this up to eleven, turning every inch of Carnage into a potential spike, razor, or barb.

As well as turning Carnage into more of a living weapon than ever before, the sequel will also expand on the character's powers even further, with the symbiote slowly evolving and thus becoming even more deadly, and even less human. Make no mistake, Eddie Brock is going to have his hands full.

"One of the ideas we had for Carnage was that he would evolve throughout the film and grow his own weapons. As he becomes more and more powerful, he propagates more and more weapons, more barbed and dangerous, and his human form becomes less and less apparent. He can grow a spear from his spine, then pull it out and use it like a javelin, and it just grows back. He can grow other weapons, or eject them as projectiles."

This extension and adaptation of Carnage's already ample power-set should make for some highly entertaining action sequences, allowing the villain to get creative with his kills and hopefully providing audiences with as brilliant a bad guy as has been portrayed in the pages of Marvel comics all these years.

Picking up over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Directed by Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Hardy as both Eddie Brock and his alien alter ego Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage. The release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has now been brought forward a week, and will hit theaters on October 1, 2021. This news comes to us from the official Sony website.