The hits just keep coming in 2020. Tiger King star Carole Baskin recorded a version of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" for a Cameo video with her husband. For those wondering when the 15 minutes of fame is going to end for Baskin, it doesn't look like it's going to be any time soon, especially with people paying her $199 for custom Cameo videos. And not just a handful of people. It has been reported that Baskin made over $100,000 in her first week on the platform.

In her latest Cameo video, Carole Baskin and her husband Howard, awkwardly sing 50 Cent's In Da Club, complete with a stiff dance and some Bacardi. Carol kicks off the video, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens," before saying they're, "here with the crip mates" to wish Charlotte a happy "bday." Howard is clearly the star of this particular Cameo video as he really gets into his part, especially with his Bacardi bottle. Sample lyrics include, "Go, go, go, go go, go, go, shawty It's your birthday, We gon' party like it's yo birthday, We gon' sip Bacardi like it's your birthday."

"In Da Club" was written by 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Mike Elizondo, with production by Dr. Dre and co-production from Elizondo. The song was released in January 2003 and it became Fiddy's first number one hit. In the 17 years since the song became a hit, it's still played regularly and it's big enough that Carole and Howard Baskin know about it. Will she kick Fiddy down some royalties after making $200 off of the song? While we don't know about royalties, 50 Cent did repost the video and had this to say about it.

"This song wasn't music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away every day is somebody's birthday. but the sh*t it did to Murder inc Lol"

Carole Baskin just won Joe Exotic's old Tiger King zoo in a lawsuit and has had Jeff Lowe kicked off the premises, along with his animals. It's unclear what Baskin is going to do with the property, but Lowe said it's pretty run down and overgrown. He also mentioned that he was not going to clean anything up for the new tenant, though he wished Baskin the best of luck. Last week, authorities were called to the premises after cadaver dogs allegedly found human remains. After an exhaustive search, authorities were not able to locate any human remains in the alligator pit.

Carole Baskin could end up in some legal trouble of her own. Authorities are still looking for any tips in the disappearance of her late husband, Jack "Don" Lewis. He has been missing since 1997 and presumed dead. Some are under the impression that Baskin fed him to her tigers, but that has never been proven and she has denied those rumors for over 20 years now. However, things have started to pick up in the case after it was determined that Lewis' signature was forged on his will. It might be a good time to pick up some more Cameo videos in case she needs legal representation. You can check out Baskin's latest Cameo above, thanks to 50 Cent's Instagram account.