Carole Baskin fully supports the family of Don Lewis airing a commercial during Dancing with the Stars. Lewis was married to Baskin and disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1997. The family took out some money to air the ad, which is seeking information about Lewis' disappearance. The family mentioned Baskin by name in the commercial and offered up a $100,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with valid information about Lewis' disappearance.

When asked about the family of Don Lewis buying a commercial during her Dancing with the Stars debut, Carole Baskin said, it's "wonderful." She went on to add that if the mystery was solved as a result of the commercial on the hit dancing show, it would be a "side benefit." As of this writing, the family of Lewis has yet to reveal if they have had any credible tips come in. With that being said, there are more than a few people who believe that Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of her late husband.

Don Lewis' family has insinuated that they believe Carole Baskin had something to do with his disappearance. Baskin has vehemently denied that she had anything to do with it for decades now and she has never been called as a suspect. The 48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery claims that Lewis' handyman Kenny Farr may have had something to do with the incident, though the mystery remains unsolved at this time.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has said more than once that Carole Baskin is not a suspect in the disappearance of Don Lewis case. However, he was able to prove that Lewis' Will had been forged. "They called in some experts to say that the will was a forgery and I had already told them that two months ago," Chronister says. "They had two experts deem it 100% a forgery." Even though a judge has confirmed that the Will evidence is valid, the statute of limitations on any criminal charges has long-expired by this point in time, which means there is no way to prosecute Baskin with this evidence.

Don Lewis' family has stated that it was "grossly insensitive" to bring Carole Baskin on to Dancing with the Stars. Netflix's Tiger King docuseries was all anybody could talk about at the beginning of the year. The show was inescapable since so many people were stuck indoors at the time. Joe Exotic has claimed for years that Baskin had Don Lewis killed and that she fed his body to her tigers. Baskin has denied these accusations, though Lewis' family seems intent on pinning some of the blame on her. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if the family is able to get any credible information about Lewis' disappearance as a direct result from the commercial. TMZ was the first to report on Baskin's feelings about the ad.