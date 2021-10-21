The late, great Carrie Fisher is trending on the day she would have turned 65 years old as fans worldwide honor her memory. Among those paying tribute is her Star Wars franchise co-star and good friend Mark Hamill. Taking to Twitter on what would've been Fisher's 65th birthday, Hamill posted an old photo of himself with the late actress from the original Star Wars days along with a touching message.

Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever ❤️. . pic.twitter.com/ehg7v55FS8 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2021

"Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood," Hamill says, using the hashtag #CarrieOnForever.

Carrie Fisher was just 60 years old when she passed away in 2016. The news of her sudden passing was shocking and family, friends, and fans are still missing the late actress. Many fans paid tribute to Fisher on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a blank star after the news of her passing. In June, it was officially announced that Fisher will be posthumously inducted onto the famous walkway as part of the class of 2022. It's a moment that's long overdue.

At that time, Mark Hamill also tweeted, "I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity."

I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity.???? pic.twitter.com/9qAg5UFFGf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2021

A legend in every sense of the word, Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie series, a role that earned her four Saturn Award nominations. She returned to the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and had plans to continue appearing as Leia in Star Wars movies, but she sadly died the following year. She appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi posthumously as she had filmed scenes for the sequel prior to her passing, and was digitally inserted into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The day after Carrie Fisher's death, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke while planning funeral arrangements. She died soon after and the two had a joint memorial service. Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter and Debbie's granddaughter, opened up about losing both of them at once earlier this month for the New Day podcast. She also described her late mom as "the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f--king friend ever. There's no one who will ever be as funny as her."

"When they were alive, I feel like I really tried to avoid doing things in their shadow," Lourd added. "We got offered all these random photoshoots ... but I didn't want to do them when they were alive, because I wanted to make sure that people knew me separately from them and now I wish I could run back and do all of those photoshoots. And do anything with them, really. I guess I just tried to separate myself from them more while they were alive. And now I feel like I'm kind of trying to do the opposite. I try to connect myself to them, because I miss them. And that's been really difficult and sad for me."

The fans also miss Carrie Fisher very much as seen from the immense love she's getting on her 65th birthday. May she rest in peace.

