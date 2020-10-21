Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd, along with other Star Wars family members, are remembering Carrie Fisher today (October 21st), on what would be her 64th birthday. Sadly, Fisher passed away in late 2016 after The Last Jedi had been completed. Star Wars fans and family still mourn her loss, but today is a day of celebration for the Leia Organa actress. Lourd posted a picture of her mother from when she was pregnant back in the early 1990s to pay tribute, which you can see below.

Mark Hamill posted a throwback image with Carrie Fisher, which he captioned, "Happy birthday, Carrie Fisher. The world will never stop missing you..." Joonas Suotamo, who portrayed Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy also posted an image of himself and Fisher together from the set. "Miss you, Carrie. Happy birthday," Suotamo said. The official Star Wars Twitter account posted an image of Fisher from A New Hope with a caption that reads: "We're remembering our courageous princess, the iconic Carrie Fisher on her birthday."

As for Star Wars fans from around the world, there are just too many Carrie Fisher tributes to count. Since she passed away, friends and collaborators have been sharing a ton of stories about her. Actor Simon Pegg, who is massive fan of the franchise and had a crush on Fisher as a child, recently shared a pretty funny story about meeting her for the first time on the set of The Force Awakens. You can read what he had to say below.

"I got to spend a little time with her. We had a lovely day when we sort of wandered around the set of the Resistance base together, arm in arm, and we were just [laughs] sort of chatting, and I turned around, we were looking at each other, and I was looking into her eyes and it was like the same eyes, you know [laughs]. It sounds really obvious to say it, but it was like I was looking into those eyes that had so, sort of, captivated me as a kid. And I said, 'You know, I've always loved you.' And she grabbed my hand and looked at my wedding ring and said, 'F*** you.' [Laughs] It was the best day of my life."

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson shared a story about meeting up with Carrie Fisher before they started working on the movie. "When we were still in pre-shoot and then in L.A. I went to visit her home and just we sat on her bed for like four hours in her amazing bedroom that's like a projection of her psyche," said the director. "Into interior design, and just you know, B.S.ing, and telling jokes, and gossiping, and just hanging out with Carrie. She was a one of a kind lady. I feel really lucky I got even the small amount of time I did with her, you know." Johnson has said that this is his favorite memory of Fisher.

When Carrie Fisher passed away, it was revealed that there were some drugs in her system, though it is still unclear if they played a role in her death. Fisher was always open and honest with her struggles, which is something that Billie Lourd wanted the world to remember shortly after her mother died. "Lourd said that her mother "was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases... I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles." Even after her death, Carrie Fisher is still inspiring others. You can check out Billie Lourd's Instagram tribute to her late mother above. And some more tributes below.

