The list of honorees who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 has been revealed in a press release by The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. A meeting was held on Monday to make the selections, with the names being finalized by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on Wednesday. The new additions to one of the most famous walkways in the world include posthumous recognition for Carrie Fisher as well as stars for The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor, The Office creator Ricky Gervais and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

The Chair of the Walk of Fame Panel said in the release statement, "The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

The recipients of stars are listed in six categories, encompassing the entire entertainment industry. The full list of 2022 honorees are:

MOTION PICTURES:

Francis Ford Coppola

Macaulay Culkin

Willem Dafoe

Salma Hayek

James Hong

Helen Hunt

Michael B. Jordan

Regina King

Ray Liotta

Ewan McGregor

Adam McKay

Jason Momoa

Tessa Thompson

Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

TELEVISION:

Byron Allen

Greg Berlanti

Ricky Gervais

Peter Krause

Robert Odenkirk

Holly Robinson-Peete

Norman Reedus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Ming-Na Wen

Kenan Thompson

RECORDING:

Black Eyed Peas

George E. Clinton Jr.

Ashanti Douglas

DJ Khaled

Avril Lavigne

Los Huracanes Del Norte

Martha Reeves

Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom (posthumous)

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:

Patti Lupone

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

RADIO:

Richard Blade

Sports Entertainment:

Michael Strahan

While some of the names on the list are relatively new to the industry, it is almost impossible to believe that many of the names on the list have not already received the recognition in the past. Francis Ford Coppola, who has been behind some of the most memorable movies of the last five decades including The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker's Dracula, seems like he should have been an obvious choice for the accolade about twenty years ago. Willem Dafoe, with multiple award nominations and over 130 movie and TV credits to his name, is another long overdue addition to the world's most famous walkway. Then we have the late Carrie Fisher, receiving a posthumous star that will finally see her earning a place with her fellow Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

While specific dates for the most of the ceremonies have not yet been announced, the press release said that all recipients have two years to schedule a date before they offer of a place expires. While there are some surprising names on the list in terms of them being long overdue recognition, it makes you wonder just who else should be next in line for their place in the historic sidewalk in future.