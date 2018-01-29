Carrie Fisher won a posthumous Grammy at the 60th annual Grammy Awards for her book The Princess Diarist. Fisher won the award in the category of Best Spoken Word Album and it marks her first ever Grammy. Fisher was promoting the book when she tragically passed away in late 2016 prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Princess Diarist, as read by Carrie Fisher, beat out Astrophysics For People In A Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen, Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter By Shelly Peiken, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In by Bernie Sanders, with some help from Mark Ruffalo, to win the Grammy. The book came as a result of diary entries Fisher discovered years later that she made while filming Star Wars in 1977. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram to congratulate her mom and share her thoughts on the book winning the Grammy. Here's what she had to say.

"Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I'm beyond proud."

The role of Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope rocketed Carrie Fisher to superstardom. Though she went on to have a prosperous career outside of the Star Wars franchise, largely as a script doctor, punching up scripts for years behind-the-scenes in Hollywood. She also did quite a bit of voice work, perhaps most notably as Angela on Family Guy. This book, however, offers an intimate look at her life while making Star Wars, in addition to her life as Hollywood royalty, as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds. Here's a synopsis of Fisher's book The Princess Diarist.

"With these excerpts from her handwritten notebooks, The Princess Diarist is Fisher's intimate and revealing recollection of what happened on one of the most famous film sets of all time, and what developed behind the scenes. Fisher also ponders the joys and insanity of celebrity, and the absurdity of a life spawned by Hollywood royalty, only to be surpassed by her own outer-space royalty. Laugh-out-loud hilarious and endlessly quotable, The Princess Diarist brims with the candor and introspection of a diary while offering shrewd insight into the type of stardom that few will ever experience."

We sadly lost Carrie Fisher at the age of 60 in December of 2016. She suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had already finished filming her role for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but she won't appear in Star Wars 9, Lucasfilm has confirmed. Though she's not here to enjoy it, this is a meaningful and very well deserved Grammy win for the late, beloved actress. You can check out Billie Lourd's Instagram post for yourself below.