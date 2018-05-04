Star Wars Day just got even cooler with the chance to buy some of the personal script pages from A New Hope that once belonged to Carrie Fisher. These are only pages, not the entire scripts that went up for auction last fall. Fisher's full scripts for The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi with her handwritten notes on them fetched insane prices, making these new select pages a bargain of sorts. While the full scripts went for $20,000 and up, these new pages from Carrie Fisher's script from A New Hope are only $499 to $599.

Each one of Carrie Fisher's script pages from A New Hope are signed by her brother Todd, who has been handling Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds' estate since their unexpected deaths in 2016. Each page is framed and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Additionally, each page comes with a collage of photographs of the late actress in A New Hope. Inscriptagraphs is in charge of selling the script pages and owner Tyler Feldman had this to say.

"We are thrilled to offer Star Wars fans the opportunity to own a rare piece of cinematic history, owned by the Original Star Wars cast members very seldomly hit the public market and we expect this unique conversation piece to sell out immediately."

The framed script pages look very sleek and well done. A script page with Carrie Fisher's dialogue goes for $599 while a non-speaking page goes for $499. Both are still up for sale as of this writing and you can even make an offer on them. It should be noted that these script pages do not have any markings on them from Carrie Fisher. She only owned them.

Star Wars Day is in full swing and some lucky fans with some extra cash can own some pieces of cinematic history. Even if they don't have the personal notes from Carrie Fisher and instances where she fixed her own dialogue, these script pages are still pretty cool. Plus, they're a fraction of the price, which is also enticing for prospective buyers. Though they're still available now, it's believed that they will all sell out by the end of the weekend, so if you want one of these pages of Carrie Fisher's script, you should jump on it now.

You don't need to be rich to enjoy and celebrate Star Wars Day. Just watching the movies is plenty or spamming social media with pictures of your favorite character, or just complaining about how you wish it wasn't such a big deal these days. That's okay too. But, if you have some extra cash lying around, you can own some pretty unique pieces of Star Wars history that come in a nice frame with a certificate of authenticity. You can purchase any of Carrie Fisher's personal script pages from A New Hope over at the Inscriptagraphs website.