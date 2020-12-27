Along with Star Wars fans across the globe, Mark Hamill is paying tribute to Carrie Fisher on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Taking to Twitter and using the hashtag #AlwaysWithUs, Hamill posted an image brandishing the phrase, "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher." The post has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes as countless fans similarly share their own memories of Fisher and her work with tribute posts of their own.

"It's been four years since we lost our beloved princess, may you rest peacefully amongst the stars, space angel," another fan memorial tweet reads, including some artwork of Princess Leia.

A post from Star Wars Stuff includes some photos of Fisher and reads, "Four years ago today, we sadly lost the truly incredible Carrie Fisher. An inspiration to so many, she will be forever loved and remembered. Our Princess."

Four years ago today, we sadly lost the truly incredible Carrie Fisher. An inspiration to so many, she will be forever loved and remembered.



"I'm so sad I can't believe it's been 4 years without queen #CarrieFisher I miss her so much one of the best actresses and we are all lucky to say we lived the same time she did," says another fan.

Another fan post reads, "Carrie Fisher will always be one of my favorite people. Watching Star Wars growing up I always thought Leia was such a badass. We will always miss you Carrie."

Using the hashtag #CarrieOnForever, another tweet says, "I have no words to comfort those hurting today, with the memory of #CarrieFisher and her passing 4 years ago. She will always be missed. She will always be royalty. She will always be our Princess."

"Carrie Fisher passed away four years ago today," tweets another fan who misses the iconic star. "Her presence leaves a massive void to this day because her unique and dynamic personality loomed so large. A Mother, actress, screenwriter, novelist, and always the bringer of levity. We miss you your worshipfulness."

Carrie Fisher passed away four years ago today. Her presence leaves a massive void to this day because her unique and dynamic personality loomed so large. A Mother, actress, screenwriter, novelist, and always the bringer of levity.



Of course, Fisher is perhaps best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, a role she was able to return to shortly before her death. The veteran actress also had memorable roles in movies like The Blues Brothers, The 'Burbs, When Harry Met Sally..., and The Women. Fisher was also nominated for an Emmy Award twice for her roles in the TV shows 30 Rock and Catastrophe. Carried died of a heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died the following day.

2020 has also proven to be a bad year for Star Wars. Last month, Darth Vader actor David Prowse passed away due to complications from Covid at the age of 85. With fans still in mourning, another big loss came just recently when Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch died at 75 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Peter Mayhew, who co-starred with Fisher, Prowse, and Bulloch in Star Wars as Chewbacca, died at the age of 74 last year after suffering a heart attack.

It's hard to believe it's already been four years since we've lost Fisher, but thanks to fans across the world, her memory is stronger than ever. May the Force be with you, Princess. Rest in peace.

