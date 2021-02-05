A decade after she was controversially acquitted for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony is producing a documentary about the case in an apparent bid to clear her name. TMZ reports that Anthony is teaming up with movie producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike to develop the movie, described as an "authorized" documentary with Anthony executive producing.

The untitled documentary will reportedly tell the story of the horrific case from Anthony's point of view. This is very significant as Anthony never took the stand during her trial, nor has she ever explained what really happened to the public. Anthony and her co-producers say she's "finally ready to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter and begin the process of establishing her daughter's legacy in a different light."

Additionally, the producers are claiming that "many of the revelations will be shocking," finally providing answers to big questions people have had about the case and Anthony's behavior for more than a decade. Though she was acquitted, most people familiar with the case seem to believe that the evidence strongly suggests Anthony is guilty, often drawing comparisons to O.J. Simpsons' acquittal for a double murder in 1994.

It was the summer of July 2008 when 2-year-old Caylee Anthony was reported missing by her grandparents. When questioned by police, Casey claimed that her daughter had been kidnapped by a nanny, but she was quickly arrested after investigators found several major discrepancies in her story. Caylee's body was found soon after in a wooded area near the Anthony home with duct tape over her head. Decomposition was too advanced to determine a cause of death, though given the duct tape, suffocation seemed probable.

During the trial, Casey's defense attorneys purported that Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family pool a month before her disappearance. Casey's father George allegedly found the child and helped his daughter cover up Caylee's death so Casey wouldn't be jailed for child neglect. Through her lawyers, Casey also claimed she had been sexually abused by her father and had a lifetime of experience in masking her pain. Her attorneys said this is also why Casey went about her life as normal and didn't report her daughter missing after the traumatic incident.

Ultimately, Anthony was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges relating to the death of Caylee on July 5, 2011, though she was convicted of four counts of lying to the police. We may never know for sure exactly what happened on the day Caylee lost her life, but the outcome of the trial seems to have done very little to convince most observers that Anthony was innocent.

This isn't the first time in so many weeks that Anthony has made the news for her new professional endeavors. In December, she filed paperwork to open a private investigation company in Florida. Sources familiar with the situation told People that Anthony's goal was to "help other wrongfully accused women." They also said Anthony was not looking to reinvestigate the death of Caylee in 2008, as "that's a closed chapter in her life."

There's no word yet on when the Casey Anthony documentary might arrive. This news comes to us from TMZ.