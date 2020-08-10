The Rogue One Prequel series has cast 6 Underground actress Adria Arjona in a lead role. Arjona joins series leads Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, who were both in the 2016 prequel to A New Hope. Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller are also starring in the upcoming Disney+ live-action Star Wars series. It is unclear what role Arjona will have in the series, but it is believed that it will be substantial. As of this writing, no other details have been revealed.

In addition to Netflix's 6 Underground, Adria Arjona recently finished shooting Morbius with Jared Leto. The Marvel movie was supposed to open in theaters back in July, but its release date has been delayed, due to the ongoing public health crisis. Other feature roles include Pacific Rim: Uprising and Triple Frontier, while also starring in True Detective, Good Omens, and Emerald City for the small screen. Her role in Sony's upcoming Morbius and the upcoming Star Wars series are some of the biggest that the actress has taken on thus far.

The Rogue One Prequel series was forced to suspend production earlier this year, but star Diego Luna isn't too worried about it. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush," he says. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back." Studios are quickly trying to figure out a safe way to get back to work, but Lucasfilm and Disney may have it already figured out, thanks to the groundbreaking work Jon Favreau and crew started with The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ can all shoot and use the same studio and technology that they introduced for The Mandalorian in an effort to keep things safe. With that being said, Diego Luna still believes that there should be a lot more thought put into getting back to work. "And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not," he says. Regardless, the Rogue One Prequel series will more than likely begin production soon.

Sports teams have started to get back to work and some shows have started shooting on sound stages as opposed to on-location. The same can be said for future big screen projects like Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will reportedly head back into production this fall, but in a studio. Regardless, it seems that Disney and Lucasfilm are still conducting work behind-the-scenes to make the Rogue One Prequel series a reality. Variety was the first to report on Adria Arjona joining the cast of the upcoming live-action Star Wars series.