The first trailer for Castle Falls finds action heroes Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins as desperate men willing to do anything to survive. The pair of action movie superstars will do what they do best, punch, kick and growl their way through a fast-paced heist as they join forces to take on a machine-gun wielding gang on the hunt for $3 million in cash.

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, a symbol of the city's segregated past, has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money - a blue-collared ex-fighter (Scott Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Dolph Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment, and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash ... and will they get out alive?

Castle Falls finds Dolph Lundgren behind the camera as well as in front of it, working from a script written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand). Action movie fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing the two stars standing side-by-side, with Lundgren throwing his weight around as only he can whilst Adkins once again demonstrates the kind of martial arts flare that has made him the unsung hero of the genre for many years now. Castle Falls looks like the perfect vehicle for Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins, putting them at the center of a simple concept that should provide them ample opportunity to show off their specific sets of skills.

The two action superstars have shared the screen a few times before, co-starring in The Expendables 2 and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, and again in 2013 for Legendary: Tomb of the Dragon. Lundgren and Adkins clearly enjoy working together, with the fist-fighting duo due to join forces yet again following Castle Falls in the recently announced action movie Section Eight. They will be joined by True Blood star Ryan Kwanten and under the direction of The Night Crew's Christian Sesma in this story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

Individually, both Lundgren and Adkins have several major projects in the pipeline. The former is due to reprise his role as King Nereus in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as join forces once again with the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in The Expendables 4. Adkins meanwhile will join Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen in highly anticipated action movie sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, before reprising the role of Mike Fallon and continuing to ply his trade in Accident Man 2.

Castle Falls will be available in movie theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3.