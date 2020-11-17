The first trailer for the reimagining of Dennis Paoli and Stuart Gordon's 1995 horror cult classic Castle Freak has arrived. The movie is set to scare audiences December 3rd on Shudder and December 4th on VOD & Digital HD.

In Castle Freak, after she's permanently blinded in a tragic car accident, Rebecca's receives some bizarre news: her long-lost-mother has recently passed away, leaving her their family's ancestral castle. Traveling to the estate with a group of friends, Rebecca hopes it will be an opportunity for her to reconnect with a past she never knew-and a mother who seemingly left her behind. When mysterious happenings begin to occur and her friends begin to die, Rebecca must unravel her family's mysterious history before she too falls prey to the Castle Freak.

Produced by Barbara Crampton (star of the original Castle Freak), written by Kathy Charles (The Kings of Maine), starring Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kika Magalhaes (The Eyes of My Mother) Emily Sweet (Syn), Elisha Pratt (True Detective) and Omar Brunson (Shadow Fighter), with a score composed by Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond and Kill Bill).