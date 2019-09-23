We have some details on the new Castle Freak movie, straight for horror icon Barbara Crampton. The actress starred in the original 1995 adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story, The Outsider. This time around, Crampton lent her talents as a producer and was kind enough to discuss the project with us.

I recently had the chance to speak with Barbara Crampton about her upcoming movie Reborn. During the chat, I asked about the Castle Freak remake. Quickly, Crampton pointed out that this isn't a remake. Rather, it's a total reimagining of the source material. Here's what she had to say about it.

"First of all, it's not a remake, it's a reimagining. I only say that because I just want people to know the story is completely different. We have a completely different premise for the story. The characters are all different. There are a few similarities. There is a freak. There is a castle. There is a character named Rebecca and there's a character named John, but who they are and their relationship is completely different, and we have a whole new cast of characters. It goes back to Dallas Sonnier, who I feel is like the patron saint of the horror community right now and has really given a lot of people opportunities to make movies in this genre. He asked me, since I was in the original, If I would be interested in working with them, in any capacity, as a producer on the film, as a deep dive or as little as I wanted to. And I said, absolutely, I'd love to."

Fangoria has partnered with Full Moon Features for the new adaptation. Tate Steinsiek is making her directorial debut, working from a script by Kathy Charles. Speaking further, Barbara Crampton explained how the process went throughout production.

"So they let me do as much as I wanted involving the project. I was there from the very beginning when our writer was crafting the new story and I was able to get some notes on the story and get some notes on the draft of the screenplay, and I think it turned out really well and I'm very proud of what Kathy Charles has written. I think she's done an amazing job. She's a terrific writer. Then Dallas said to me, 'We'd like you to help casting.' So I gave my advice and my thoughts on the different choices that we had. And then he said, 'If you want to go to Albania, for these week's shelving and be on set, that's great. You don't have to go, but if you want to go, we would love for you to go.' So I said, 'I have to go. This is part of my legacy.'"

Crampton spent the entire four weeks of production on location in Albania, working closely with Steinsiek. They expect to be getting a rough assembly cut in the near future. As for when we might be able to see it? Sometime next year, but no release date has been ironed out just yet.

"I think we have a schedule for when things are supposed to be finished. Of course the editing process takes a little bit, and once you get that delivered, then you have to add sound and music, color and all that. So it really is a process. They're hoping to be done by the end of the year. So that's what we're looking for. That we have a completed film by the end of December, maybe early January. Of course, we do what everybody's doing now with this independent world. We're gonna send it out to film festivals. We do have a distributor with the film already, so we'll see what they want to put it out and go from there. I assume definitely by the middle of next year, it'll be out on the film festival circuit. I don't know what it will be released. We don't have a date yet. But look for it early 2020."

The cast includes newcomer Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kika Magalhaes (The Eyes of My Mother), Emily Sweet (Syn), Elisha Pratt (True Detective) and Omar Brunson (Shadow Fighter). Be sure to keep an eye out for our full interview with Barbara Crampton, which will be coming your way soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on Fangoria's Castle Freak are made available.