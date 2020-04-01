2020 is a strange time to be alive. A few weeks ago, rumors started to spread about a weirder cut of Tom Hooper's Cats. It's hard to think of anything being weirder than what ended up on the big screen, but there allegedly was. The rumored cut involved a part of the human-feline hybrids' anatomy that really did not need to be seen, which quickly caught fire on social media, with the world demanding this specific cut of the movie be released.

Even Seth Rogen was on board for this gross version of Cats. However, the rumor was later debunked by a visual artist who worked on the movie. That should have been the end of it, but here we are in 2020 with a lot more time on our hands than usual and we now have that disgusting cut of Cats made by XVP Comedy. Did we need this? Absolutely not. With that being said, it is pretty well done and it's hilarious. We could all use a good laugh at the moment and XVP has certainly delivered the goods.

The newest cut of Cats is definitely for people with a certain sense of humor, so watch out who you send this to. Maybe keep grandma off that group chat. Even though the video is only 2 minutes long, there are a lot of additions, which are hard to unsee. Actual fans of the movie Cats might want to stay away from this particular video because their brains will more than likely automatically place the missing pieces into the original. The brain is funny in that way... or maybe that doesn't happen for everybody.

Cats was doomed from the start. While the casting news brought excitement, the first trailer induced horror. People could not believe what they were seeing as the feline-human hybrids danced and sang. It was a bit unsettling, and social media never let that go, even when a second trailer, with "fixed" CGI was released. The CGI was still being tweaked even after the movie hit theaters, but the damage had already been done. Cats was a flop at the box office and became the butt of a million jokes. Whatever the case may be, the new cut of the movie may get some people to give the theatrical cut a whirl. There's really not a whole lot else currently going on.

Now that this cut of Cats exists, or at least shows us what it would be like, one has to wonder how Seth Rogen and others who were calling for the cut will feel now that it's a reality. In addition to the aforementioned additions, there are a few others, but you'll have to check out the video to see what that's all about for yourself. You can watch the new cut of Cats below, thanks to the XVP Comedy YouTube channel.