Iconic children's horror author R.L. Stine wrote an original horror story live on Twitter. The story is called Cats in the Window and it's made up of 14 short tweets. Stine alerted fans about the live event a few hours before he did it and kept people who are stuck indoors entertained as the story unfolded. The author wanted parents or older brothers and sisters to read the story to children as he posted it and for the most part, it seems like it went really well, at least according to the feedback provided on social media.

Cats in the Window is about two friends having a sleepover during the summer time. As the two boys try and fall asleep, a black cat comes to the window with green and glowing eyes, motioning for the boys to come outside. It goes on from there, but you can read the story in its entirety below, so we won't spoil it here.

It definitely feels like something R.L. Stine wrote because it's fun, mysterious, and more than a little dark. Hopefully Stine makes a habit of writing live horror stories on Twitter to keep his fans entertained.

R.L. Stine never had any intentions of getting into the horror genre when he was first starting out. He also never thought he'd be writing for children after years of doing comical writing for adults. In 1986, he wrote his first horror novel and then started the Fear Street before going on to start the Goosebumps franchise in 1992. With little to no promotion, the books quickly became a smash hit, much to the surprise of Stine.

The Goosebumps series was originally only supposed to be comprised of four books, but after the word of mouth started to spread, it was clear that R.L. Stine was about to be a very busy man. In the mid-1990s, Stine held nearly half of USA Today's Top 50 books with the Goosebumps series, which then started TV spin-offs too. Stine was a children's horror author and he has not looked back since.

In 2015, the first Goosebumps movie was released and it was a success at the box office, going on to spawn a sequel in 2018, which wasn't as well-received as the first installment. Whatever the case may be, R.L. Stine is still working and churning out stories in print or even online now. He is even writing a few Garbage Pail Kids Books. When asked about his productivity a few years ago, Stine mentioned that writing for magazines is where he learned to write quickly. However, he has never divulged how he is able to keep writing fresh material after all these years, though it could be because his wife is his editor. Apparently she can be a pretty harsh critic. You can read Cats in the Window below, thanks to R.L. Stine's Twitter account. The topper art is from Tim Jacobus from R.L. Stine's Goosebumps book Cry of the Cat.

Kids at home? I'll be writing a scary short story-- live-- on Twitter at 4:30 EDT this afternoon. Hope you'll bring em here! pic.twitter.com/GC0ijIbHeI — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

Hello, everyone. I hope you brought some kids around. I'm going to try to write a scary story-- live-- on Twitter now. Hope you enjoy it. My story is called "Cats in the Window."... — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

I was excited when my friend Jake came to stay at our house for a week. Jake was a funny kid, and we always had fun together. (1) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

Jake had a face that made you want to laugh. For one thing, he had one blue eye and one brown eye. Weird? He had freckles around his nose. And one strand of blond hair that stood straight up on his head. (2) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

It was school break, so Jake and I had fun all day playing in the woods behind my house. At night, we slept side by side in the twin beds that faced my bedroom window. Except we didn’t sleep much. (3) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

We stayed up most of the night laughing and talking. I liked to watch the moon float by my bedroom window. Late one night, a shadow appeared in the window. We both sat up and stared. A black cat. (4) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

The cat had green eyes that appeared to glow in the moonlight. It was a hot summer night, so the window was open. Jake and I both gasped as the cat jumped through the window and landed on my bed. (5) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

The cat pawed my arm and motioned with its head to the window. Jake laughed. “I think he wants you to go outside with him.” The cat meowed again. His green eyes glowed. He pawed Jake and motioned to the window. (6) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

“What’s going on in here?” My mom burst into the room. The black cat leaped out the window before she could see him. “We had a visitor,” I said. “A black cat jumped onto my bed.” “You were dreaming,” Mom said. (7) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

The next night, two black cats came into the room. They pawed us and pushed us with their heads toward the window. We picked them up and set them outside. I wanted to shut the window, but it was too hot. (8) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

Six cats came into the room the next night. They all jumped onto Jake’s bed. They meowed and clawed at Jake. They huddled behind him and pushed him toward the open window. (9) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

“I’m going with them,” Jake said. ”I want to see why they want us to come with them.” I tried to stop him. But he went with them. They circled him and guided him out the window. “Jake—come back!” I cried. (10) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

We never saw Jake again. His parents never found him. The police couldn't find him. It was sad and horrible. I missed him so much. At night I watched for the black cats to return. But they never did. (11) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

Then the next summer, on a hot steamy night, a strange cat appeared. It jumped through the window onto my bed. The cat meowed at me. I gazed at it in shock. The cat looked so familiar to me. (12) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

I could barely breathe. The cat stared at me with one blue eye and one brown eye. It had freckles around its nose. And a thick strand of blond hair standing straight up on its head. (13) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020

It kept pawing me, motioning its head to the window. “What’s that? You want me to come with you?” I whispered. It meowed. I climbed out of bed and stood at the window. I grabbed the windowsill and leaned out into the night. I tried to decide: Should I go? THE END. (14) — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 1, 2020