Iconic children's horror author R.L. Stine wrote an original horror story live on Twitter. The story is called Cats in the Window and it's made up of 14 short tweets. Stine alerted fans about the live event a few hours before he did it and kept people who are stuck indoors entertained as the story unfolded. The author wanted parents or older brothers and sisters to read the story to children as he posted it and for the most part, it seems like it went really well, at least according to the feedback provided on social media.
Cats in the Window is about two friends having a sleepover during the summer time. As the two boys try and fall asleep, a black cat comes to the window with green and glowing eyes, motioning for the boys to come outside. It goes on from there, but you can read the story in its entirety below, so we won't spoil it here.
It definitely feels like something R.L. Stine wrote because it's fun, mysterious, and more than a little dark. Hopefully Stine makes a habit of writing live horror stories on Twitter to keep his fans entertained.
R.L. Stine never had any intentions of getting into the horror genre when he was first starting out. He also never thought he'd be writing for children after years of doing comical writing for adults. In 1986, he wrote his first horror novel and then started the Fear Street before going on to start the Goosebumps franchise in 1992. With little to no promotion, the books quickly became a smash hit, much to the surprise of Stine.
The Goosebumps series was originally only supposed to be comprised of four books, but after the word of mouth started to spread, it was clear that R.L. Stine was about to be a very busy man. In the mid-1990s, Stine held nearly half of USA Today's Top 50 books with the Goosebumps series, which then started TV spin-offs too. Stine was a children's horror author and he has not looked back since.
In 2015, the first Goosebumps movie was released and it was a success at the box office, going on to spawn a sequel in 2018, which wasn't as well-received as the first installment. Whatever the case may be, R.L. Stine is still working and churning out stories in print or even online now. He is even writing a few Garbage Pail Kids Books. When asked about his productivity a few years ago, Stine mentioned that writing for magazines is where he learned to write quickly. However, he has never divulged how he is able to keep writing fresh material after all these years, though it could be because his wife is his editor. Apparently she can be a pretty harsh critic. You can read Cats in the Window below, thanks to R.L. Stine's Twitter account. The topper art is from Tim Jacobus from R.L. Stine's Goosebumps book Cry of the Cat.