Someone has made the Cats trailer even more horrifying than it already was. The new take on the trailer transforms it into a Stephen King movie and it's done way too well. The first trailer for Tom Hooper's big screen adaptation landed during the mania of this year's San Diego Comic-Con and people took notice as the human/feline hybrids took over the superhero conversation for a moment and seriously freaked some people out in a major way. With that being said, the video below is even creepier than the original trailer, so consider yourself warned.

Most of the latest horror version of the Cats trailer is made up from the recent remake of Stephen King's Pet Sematary. The footage of both movies works seamlessly as they show terrifying shots of the cats next to the feline wooden statues from the remake. A lot of time and effort went into making this mashup, which is evident after watching the 2-minute clip. Jason Clarke is seen pulling back the curtain to reveal Jason Derulo's CGI cat and then Amy Seimetz loses it at the sight of Rebel Wilson's cat.

Taylor Swift's cat pouring catnip on Amy Seimetz is another highlight of the new take on the Cats trailer. The clip also shows Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, and the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward as they freak out the world. While Cats has always been weird, Tom Hooper is stepping it up for the big screen, which has some fans of the original Broadway Musical extremely excited. We'll get to see more of these human/feline hybrids as the release date nears.

There have been a number of great mashups over the past few years, but turning the Cats trailer into a Stephen King horror movie is some next level talent. Towards the end of the new trailer shots from Bird Box and A Quiet Place are thrown in for good measure and it all works together to make the viewer feel uneasy and unsure of what they're watching, just like any good horror movie. Hopefully a full-length version of this mashup can be made at some point down the line.

Cats is all set to hit theaters on December 20th, so be on the lookout for more trailers and TV spots featuring the super realistic cat fur until then. Maybe Stephen King will be up for a collaboration with Tom Hooper to get this mashup made into a reality. If that's the case, Tom Hooper should just scrap everything he has done so far and switch directions real quick. A Halloween 2021 release date would be perfect for this new movie. While this will sadly never get made into a movie, you can still enjoy all two minutes of it below, thanks to the I'd Watch That YouTube channel.