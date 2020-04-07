Cats, it would seem, is destined to become a cult classic of sorts. That wasn't what Universal Pictures had in mind when they hired Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper to bring one of the most successful Broadway musicals in history to the big screen, but that's what they got. Now, some new details have come to light about the production from a member of the visual effects team, and it sounds like things behind the scenes were, to say the least, chaotic. And yes, the "b******e cut" was a thing at one point.

Last month, it came to light that, at one point, the CGI cats in Cats had b******es on them. Then, it became someone's job to edit all of those out. This was an expensive and baffling error in judgment, and one that people found hard to believe. In a recent interview, a VFX artist who, for understandable reasons, wished not to be named, shed some light on the situation. Here's what they had to say about that notorious cut of Cats, specifically.

"When we were looking at the playbacks, we were like, 'What the hell? You guys see that?!' We paused it. We went to call our supervisor, and we're like, 'There's a f****g a*****e in there! There's b******es!' It wasn't prominent but you saw it... And you [were] just like, 'What the hell is that?... There's a f*****g b******e in there.' It wasn't in your face, but at the same time, too, if you're looking, you'll see it."

The problem, as described in this interview, is that Tom Hooper wasn't used to working with animation. The filmmaker had no idea how to handle the situation and was quite awful to the visual effects team, described as "horrible" and "disrespectful." But he also had issues communicating what he wanted. Per the VFX artist, nobody outright asked for that little extra from the behind, it just happened.

"There was nobody that said, 'We want b******s.' It was one of those things that just happened and slipped through."

Then, unfortunately, it was someone's job to clean up that mess. B*******es aside, the VFX were very difficult to accomplish and those on the team worked absurdly long hours to get the movie done on time. The Cats trailer took six months to complete, then they had just four months to finish the rest of the movie. That math doesn't quite check out.

"It was pure, almost slavery for us, how much work we put into it with no time, and everything was difficult. We were so rushed on the project that we'd have no time for anything. So when people say, 'Oh, the effects were not good,' or 'The animation's not good,' or anything, that's not our fault. We have no time. Six months to do a two-minute trailer and four months to do a film of an hour and a half. My math is pretty good... You could figure that doesn't make any sense."

In the end, Cats was a major critical and financial failure. The movie bombed at the box office, grossing just $74 million on a reported $95 million budget. It also swept the Razzies, which was not the sort of awards recognition Universal and Tom Hooper were hoping for. This news comes to us via The Daily Beast.