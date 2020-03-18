Cats hit theaters back in December and, for a movie that was adapting one of the biggest hit Broadway musicals of all time, things didn't go the way Universal Pictures had hoped. The adaptation was panned by critics, but has, in a way, found its audience, as people have taken to marveling at its weirdness. Now, the situation has escalated as a "butthole cut" of the movie is said to exist. Yes, it is as strange and silly as it sounds.
This all started because people have been streaming, and tweeting about Cats during this period of social isolation. Filmmaker Ben Mekler shared his desire for someone to write a tell-all book about the making of the movie. At which point, a man by the name of Jack Waz stepped in to reveal this fascinating and beyond unbelievable tidbit about the production. Here's what Waz had to say.
"A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in Cats. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats"
There is a lot to process in that single tweet. Cats spent a lot of money turning A-list stars, such as Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba into felines who walk and talk like people. At one point, it seems, Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper thought it was a good idea to put buttholes on these CGI creations. Then, someone thought better (or worse) of it, and paid to have all of those buttholes digitally removed.
Undoubtedly, this was an expensive decision, but one that could prove to be a profitable one, if Universal has the guts to, as Twitter is calling for, #ReleaseTheButtholeCut. Yes, people all across Twitter started to demand for this alleged cut of Cats to be released. Even Seth Rogen, who had just live-tweeted his first viewing of the movie whilst stoned, called on the studio to release this cut upon the world. Also of note, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Outdirector Rian Johnson got in on the action, tweeting the following.
"#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now"
As absurd as it may sound, there is an argument to be made here, from Universal's perspective, assuming this cut truly exists. Cats grossed just $74 million worldwide, working from a massive $95 million budget. The studio took a bath on it financially. So why not #ReleaseTheButtholeCut and make back as much money as possible? Your move, Universal. Feel free to check out some of the reactions below, as well as the original post from Jack Waz's Twitter