Drugs may be the ticket to getting Cats out of the hole. The big screen adaptation of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was doomed from the start, but not even the studio was prepared for the public's reaction to it. As it stands, it's looking like the critically panned movie is going to lose around $100 million when the dust settles. However, a new audience has discovered the movie and they're enjoying it (to varying degrees), thanks to the use of various drugs.

With the huge Cats backlash, it was inevitable that people would find it alluring. Some of the reviews of Tom Hooper's movie have called it a feverish drug dream, which may be behind a recent wave of box office uptick. Viewers have admitted to eating cannabis-infused edibles and smoking marijuana before heading into the theaters to see some humanoid felines trying to compete for a chance to get to Heaviside Layer, which is a metaphor for death and rebirth into the feline nine lives. From interviews, some viewers found Cats to be much better while under the influence.

One viewer called Cats, "The most incredible cinematic experience of my life," after taking an unknown substance beforehand. In a new set of interviews, some audience members admitted to smoking marijuana, taking mushrooms, LSD, and other mind-expanding drugs in order to have a better viewing experience. "Cried both times. Planning on going two more times," said another viewer. While the CGI from Cats has been hammered in the press and by social media, it is turning out to be a mind-altering good time.

With that being said, there are also times when drugs aren't going to help. It really all depends on the state of mind the individual has before walking into the theater. One viewer said Cats is, "The most terrifying experience of my life. I swear to God my soul escaped me." Another person claimed to have vomited, while another claimed to have a panic attack after Taylor Swift sang a song. Drugs have a way of turning on people, just like cats in real-life. However, it's beginning to look like Cats may just become a new stoner classic.

More people are going to see Cats, which is certainly good for the box office. But, it seems that some of the reviews while being under the influence are just as divisive as the sober viewers. One viewer claims, "I was so delighted. I was like, 'Is this genius? Is this the best thing I have ever seen?'" While another person says, "Three-quarters of the way through the movie, I was like, 'I hope I don't hate my own cats when I get home.'"

Another woman had a darker experience. "I'm 36 and announced, 'I'm scared!' to my fellow moviegoers at least seven times," she says. Whatever the case may be, more people are experimenting with drugs and Cats with mixed results. Maybe the studio should start marketing towards stoners? Most of the interviews with the Cats moviegoers were conducted by The Washington Post.