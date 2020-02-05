You've heard about the Cat in the Hat, but what about John Boyega in Cats? The Rise of Skywalker actor released a video of himself infused into the box office bomb on social media, and it's actually not bad. The big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical was supposed to be some box office catnip, but it went straight into the litter box instead, where it is doomed to lose millions. Maybe they should have called John Boyega?

The CGI in Cats was torn apart before the movie ever even got a fair shot. The first Cats trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con last summer and people were frightened by the cat people. It immediately went viral, but not for positive reasons. The studio insisted they were still working out the kinks. This led to a re-design, which later led to another re-design after the movie had already opened in theaters. But, the damage was done and no amount of CGI tweaking was going to help matters, unless viewers were on drugs. Taking drugs seemed to help the Cats experience for some viewers.

Speaking of drugs, seeing John Boyega placed into Cats kind of makes you feel like you're on drugs. While the video is humorous, the DeepFake technology used in it looks almost too good at times. Boyega seamlessly goes in and takes over the production, even lip synching the words to the songs. While it's far from great, it could be better than seeing the real version of the movie in theaters or even on TV. Thankfully, this version is only about a minute long, which might be why is so watchable.

Cats was never expected to really take on The Rise of Skywalker and Jumanji: The Next Level. However, it was initially believed that it would be able to take some of the focus away from those two blockbusters, at least a little. As it stands, the movie has only made $69.5 million globally, which doesn't sound that bad on paper until you realize that it cost nearly $100 million to make. This doesn't even take into account how much it cost to advertise the movie. Who knows, many the movie will find another life on home media to make up for some of the lost revenue.

As for John Boyega, The Rise of Skywalker wasn't the box office smash that Star Wars fans and Disney expected either. It has since made over $1 billion at the box office, but it was sluggish and will go down as the third-worst grossing installment in the sequel trilogy. Additionally, the movie is the worst-reviewed movie of the entire Star Wars franchise. Maybe someone can go in and infuse some Cats into The Rise of Skywalker next. You can check out the slightly disturbing video below, thanks to John Boyega's Instagram account.