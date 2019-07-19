The first Cats poster has arrived and it promises "you will believe." As for what you will be believing in, that is a different question entirely. The first trailer dropped earlier this week and people really don't know what to make of it. The iconic Broadway musical is massively popular and some fans are ready for anything Tom Hooper is throwing at them, including the incredibly realistic digital fur CGI, which has more than a few people scared to death.

Even though Cats didn't actually have a presence at Comic-Con yesterday, it was the talk of the day that ruled over everything else. Cats stars Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, and the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward among others, but not even the A-list cast can take away from how weird everything looks. The human faces pasted on to the cat-human hybrid bodies is a perfect storm of nightmare ingredients and the poster is basically the same thing, except it highlights just how small these cats are when compared to ordinary everyday objects, like stairs and a door. In other words, the poster is just as weird as the Cats Comic-Con trailer.

Social media exploded when the Cats trailer dropped right in the middle of Comic-Con. Everybody was enjoying the big reveal of Top Gun 2: Maverick and then everything stopped as the big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical took over. While many expected that IT Chapter Two would be the most horrifying trailer of the weekend, the Cats trailer, and now poster, arrived and there was no looking back. The movie looks like a psychedelic experience melting into something unexplainable, which is exactly what some people are looking forward to seeing. It's supposed to be weird and trippy looking.

Cats has always been weird, so Tom Hooper is just taking it where it needed to go for the big screen, as we saw in a Cats behind the scenes featurette that dropped earlier in the week. With that being said, there are still many wondering why some of the cats are naked, while others are wearing fur coats. Is the fur made from other cats? There's too many questions to ponder while watching the first footage from the upcoming movie, so it might be best to just sit back and enjoy the ride. There are going to be a lot of memes made from that first few minutes of footage and it has already started flooding in on social media.

So the Cats poster says, "you will believe." One could not have picked a better quote for the first poster as people in social media are believing all sorts of things about the look and feel of this big screen adaptation. Naked cats with portions of human anatomy is the future, along with the realistic fur technology, which may or may not have been the same tech used to make the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Most of the world might not be ready for Cats to take over and make us believe, but for some, they are already looking to buy advanced tickets. You can check out the poster below, thanks to Universal Pictures.