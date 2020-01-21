It's no secret that Cats quickly became a bomb of legendary proportions, both critically and commercially last year. Be that as it may, Taylor Swift has no complaints about making the movie. Even though she is a bit shy about handing out any accolades for the Broadway adaptation, going so far as to call it a weird-ass movie.

Taylor Swift is primarily known as a Grammy-winning, chart-topping pop star, but she's dabbled in acting throughout her career. Some of her other credits include The Giver and The Lorax. With Cats, it seemed she would be putting all of her talents to use in one project; a big-budget adaptation of one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time. Yet, the movie wound up becoming the butt of quite a few jokes online and inspired quite a few interesting stories about people getting high on drugs and going to see it.

Beyond that, the musical is, by virtually every measure, something of a major failure for Universal Pictures. When asked about her experience in a recent interview, Taylor Swift, who was nominated for a Golden Globe, wasn't prepared to trash talk the experience. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie. I'm not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn't the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he's my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints."

The cast includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson. On the dancer side, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, hip hop dancers the Les Twins and Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae were on board for Cats as well. So it's easy to see where Taylor Swift is coming from there.

That's an impressive ensemble. Plus, Tom Hooper (The King's Speech) was in the director's chair. It's easy to see where this all seemed like a good idea on paper. But, at the end of the day, the vast majority of the movie-going public seems to agree with her, albeit restrained, assessment of the movie itself.

To date, Cats has earned just $60 million worldwide, working from a huge production budget of $95 million. That makes it an epic financial disaster. Critically, the musical sits at 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally poor 53 percent audience rating.

At best, this will be a weird midnight movie that will likely play from time-to-time, for years to come, at late night screenings for the morbidly curious. At the moment though, Taylor Swift seems to be taking away the positive from her experience, rather than focus on the negative, which is certainly admirable. This news comes to us via Variety.