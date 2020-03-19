The build-up to the release of Cats was a peculiar one, with most people wondering why exactly Universal Pictures would want to release a movie sure to take up permanent t residence in all of our nightmares. They already had success frightening audiences everywhere with the likes of Jordan Peele's Get out and Us, but it seemed to be that that just was not enough for them. Well, comedic actor Seth Rogen decided that now, during self-isolation, was the right time to venture into the dreaded world of Cats, and, because it is Seth Rogen, he got stoned and communicated the whole experience on social media.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats. I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha."

The ensuing commentary was predictably hilarious as Rogen questioned the logistics of this creepy world inhabited by human-faced felines.

"Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!"

The terror of this seemingly jolly, musical world seemed to become clearer and clearer to Rogen whilst in his inebriated state. The actor even began to work out the sheer size of the cats in Cats, and needless to say, it was a frightening prospect.

"These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge fucking cat."

Rogen was clearly not afraid to delve into the world head-first, no matter the danger to himself.

"Some cats in pants. Some no pants."

He then began asking the really important questions, and point out the potential societal inconsistencies in this world of songs and talking animals.

"Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world."

Rogen then looked beyond the scary world of Cats and summed up the creative process behind the project.

"Let's make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!" - The makers of cats."

It seemed that the green-eyed monster known as envy reared its ugly head, forcing Rogen to question the work ethic of the actors he has worked with previously.if you can not convince your stars to act ridiculous in the name of art, then really, what is the point?

"I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!"

This thought-process continued, reaching the inevitable stage, as Rogen then questioned why any of these even needed to happen at all. Or, at least, why anyone even bothered to show up for this bizarre movie about singing cats.

"Like why even make these actors show up on set? They're playing cats."

Cats received scathing reviews from critics upon release, as well as bombing at the box office. The movie cleaned up at this year's Razzie Awards, winning the prize for Worst Picture, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who played Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones in the movie, also took home Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor. Despite all of this, it sounds like Seth Rogen has a new favorite movie. This comes to us courtesy of Seth Rogen's Twitter account.

