The Cats trailer is here and people don't really know what to make of it. Obviously, there are more than a few who love everything about it. What's not to like? It's an iconic musical and it has an all-star cast with Taylor Swift on board, so naturally, people are going to love it. However, there are also those who find the actual look of Tom Hooper's upcoming movie to be horrifying. Sonic the Hedgehog cries are being ignored and suddenly everybody forgets Will Smith even played the Genie in the Aladdin reboot.

Seeing these human A-list actors as naked CGI cats is something original, that's for sure. One person on social media simply said, "what the actual f*ck," after seeing the Cats trailer for the first time. That one simple thought seems to echo those of many on social media. The realistic digital fur technology is on full display and it either looks groundbreaking or the complete opposite, depending on your point of view. One viewer declares, "these effects are worse than Sonic."

{NE1u4mCxAKZk49||Worse than Sonic the Hedgehog?} Was Sonic all that bad looking or was it just a bunch of people piling on? The same can be said about the Cats trailer, but Universal Pictures isn't going to go back and redesign these particular felines, no matter how hard people whine and turn the movie into one giant meme. "Well, I now no longer fear death," was another reaction to the trailer, which is a very similar reaction to Will Smith's CGI Genie in the Aladdin remake. Smith and Disney were torn apart by social media, but Smith laughed it off and the studio is currently laughing all the way to the bank as the movie approaches $1 billion.

Cats is one of the most beloved Broadway Musicals of all time, so there are going to be some opinions about it either way. But, social media is allowing people to say whatever they want and some apparently don't like the trailer at all. "I don't know about you, but this is total doo-doo," says one person, while another person noticed, "ah yes, just as I suspected: the cats have human boobs." The anatomy of the cats in the trailer is rather peculiar, but we're talking about human-cat hybrids here, which is just kind of creepy.

Everybody loves creepy cat videos and the Cats trailer proves it. While some don't like what they're seeing, they're still having fun with it and the movie will more than likely be box office gold, allowing purchases of the good kitty litter. Then again, San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now and social media is being bombarded with trailers and news, so Cats may just be the cherry on top for a busy entertainment news day. Regardless, you can watch the trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel, along with some social media reactions.

