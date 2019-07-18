The Cats trailer is here and people don't really know what to make of it. Obviously, there are more than a few who love everything about it. What's not to like? It's an iconic musical and it has an all-star cast with Taylor Swift on board, so naturally, people are going to love it. However, there are also those who find the actual look of Tom Hooper's upcoming movie to be horrifying. Sonic the Hedgehog cries are being ignored and suddenly everybody forgets Will Smith even played the Genie in the Aladdin reboot.

Seeing these human A-list actors as naked CGI cats is something original, that's for sure. One person on social media simply said, "what the actual f*ck," after seeing the Cats trailer for the first time. That one simple thought seems to echo those of many on social media. The realistic digital fur technology is on full display and it either looks groundbreaking or the complete opposite, depending on your point of view. One viewer declares, "these effects are worse than Sonic."

{NE1u4mCxAKZk49||Worse than Sonic the Hedgehog?} Was Sonic all that bad looking or was it just a bunch of people piling on? The same can be said about the Cats trailer, but Universal Pictures isn't going to go back and redesign these particular felines, no matter how hard people whine and turn the movie into one giant meme. "Well, I now no longer fear death," was another reaction to the trailer, which is a very similar reaction to Will Smith's CGI Genie in the Aladdin remake. Smith and Disney were torn apart by social media, but Smith laughed it off and the studio is currently laughing all the way to the bank as the movie approaches $1 billion.

Cats is one of the most beloved Broadway Musicals of all time, so there are going to be some opinions about it either way. But, social media is allowing people to say whatever they want and some apparently don't like the trailer at all. "I don't know about you, but this is total doo-doo," says one person, while another person noticed, "ah yes, just as I suspected: the cats have human boobs." The anatomy of the cats in the trailer is rather peculiar, but we're talking about human-cat hybrids here, which is just kind of creepy.

Everybody loves creepy cat videos and the Cats trailer proves it. While some don't like what they're seeing, they're still having fun with it and the movie will more than likely be box office gold, allowing purchases of the good kitty litter. Then again, San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now and social media is being bombarded with trailers and news, so Cats may just be the cherry on top for a busy entertainment news day. Regardless, you can watch the trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel, along with some social media reactions.

Please stop saying the plot of Cats is confusing. The plot of Cats is that they're cats and they introduce themselves until one of them gets permission to die. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 18, 2019

in a way, i'm glad grumpy cat never had to see this — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 18, 2019

"Did I... make this?" - Terry Gilliam watching the CATS trailer — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 18, 2019

That Cats trailer looks like SNL gave The Lonely Island 30 million to shoot the stupidest Digital Short they could imagine. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) July 18, 2019

CATS (2019) pic.twitter.com/AvqCp2qrd8 — Casey Don't Have A Name (@CaseyMalone) July 18, 2019

Is our reaction to Cats gonna be the thing that unites us in these broken days? — Riley Silverman 🔜 SDCC (@rileyjsilverman) July 18, 2019

THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!! I REPEAT, THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z7IGQYFDCQ — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) July 18, 2019

“We’ll give them human bodies, but make them the size of cats.” The decree of a true madman — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 18, 2019

How did you get real cats to do all this — Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) July 18, 2019

Cats: The Musical. pic.twitter.com/GLWUkFn7fh — Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) July 18, 2019

the James Cordon cat is giving me a panic attack pic.twitter.com/snDc9PzwXd — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 18, 2019

personally I’m glad the lady cats have hooters — tom schwartz’s transition lenses (@rachelmillman) July 18, 2019

I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

i need all furries on deck and replying to this. give me your thoughts on the cats trailer. please pitch your analysis to any publication that will pay you what you’re deserved. we need your guidance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — tom schwartz’s transition lenses (@rachelmillman) July 18, 2019

Just read the plot of Cats on Wikipedia and it is like somebody tried to transcribe a dream seconds after waking up from wisdom tooth surgery. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 18, 2019

If we can get the cast of CATS to storm Area 51 everything will work out — scharpling (@scharpling) July 18, 2019

Two hours of James Corden running around, “Look at meeeeee! I’m a cat! Ha ha!” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 18, 2019

I truly admire the Cats movie for not deviating from the creepy, ostentatious, and insufferable vision of the Cats Broadway play — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 18, 2019

Idris Elba in Cats? More like "string or bell"! — Justin Shanes (@justinshanes) July 18, 2019

Cats is going to be the greatest movie of all time — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 18, 2019

Disgusting to know that many of my followers are currently masturbating to the Cats trailer — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) July 18, 2019

I’m unfollowing everyone not tweeting about CATS. — Eric Appel (@erockappel) July 18, 2019

the cats movie is going to singlehandedly revive the “i saw a movie while drunk or on drugs here is my piece on it” industrial complex and I am HERE to be a COG in the MACHINE — tom schwartz’s transition lenses (@rachelmillman) July 18, 2019

Anyway, who wants to get high with me and watch Cats on Christmas Day? — Desi (@DesiJed) July 18, 2019

Is this like the Jeffrey Epstein’s hedge fund of Hollywood movies in that everybody involved did something horrible and was blackmailed into it — Erin 🔥🧘🏻‍♀️🔥 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 18, 2019

you buy the cast a bed. the cast falls asleep in an amazon prime day box you meant to take to the recycling. the cast stays there all day and into the night. at 4 am, you wake up to the cast extending a single claw into your scalp, over and over again. — Erin 🔥🧘🏻‍♀️🔥 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 18, 2019

you're never quite sure if the cast loves you or depends on you or, if in the cast's mind, there's any difference. one day you realize the cast is getting old and every day you think of your life without the cast, and you want to weep — Erin 🔥🧘🏻‍♀️🔥 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 18, 2019

the cast looks at you, gives you a long blink, and licks its own asshole — Erin 🔥🧘🏻‍♀️🔥 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 18, 2019