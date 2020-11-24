Fans are excited for The Snyder Cut to fill their eyeballs with Zack Snyder superhero delight, and those same eyeballs have begun to drift off ponderously to glimpse into the alternate version of the DCEU that would have happened had Snyder's vision continued. One casting idea that recently came to light is that of Watchmen and Sin City star Carla Gugino, who Snyder has stated he would have loved to see become Catwoman opposite Ben Affleck's Batman, and now, artist ApexForm has brought this idea to life.

"@carlagugino as Catwoman. Zack Snyder wanted the watchmen star to put on the claws in the DCEU so I had to put her in the suit. It's a shame we never got to see this. I think she has the potential of being the best Catwoman. And to be able to see their marriage, divorce and how that affects Bruce wouldve been something new and cool to see."

Putting Gugino in a Catwoman costume that adheres very closely to the comic book source material, it's clear to see why Zack Snyder wanted to cast her. The director recently appeared on a livestream for a video interview, in which he even revealed some details as to how Gugino's Catwoman would have been introduced. "Probably I would say Carla's Catwoman [is perfect]," he said. "You would have to say, there's a flashback to ten years ago, where they were a thing. And then he had to arrest her, I don't know what happened, or he had to let her go, and it tweaked him. And now, who knows what she's doing now, she's running some sort of international antiquities or something, and he needs to retire, and they find each other. Yeah, I do think Carla is --- yeah, she is good."

While we may never see Snyder's plans for Catwoman, over the last few months, the filmmaker has revealed that The Snyder Cut will be making several substantial changes from what audiences saw in director Joss Whedon's Justice League. The movie is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, who will have a new, "road-weary" look.

The studio has put a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million. While the reshoots will reportedly only add around 5 minutes of footage, Snyder has also divulged how much of the movie will be unseen footage saying, "Don't also forget that it is probably a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage in this movie, I would imagine. Something like that! It's going to be fun for everyone to experience for the first time." At least we now know that the wait will be worth it.

The Snyder Cut will initially be released to HBO Max as a four-part miniseries, before being followed by a version that combines the episodes into a four-hour movie epic. The Snyder Cut is set to be released around early to mid-2021 on HBO Max.

As for Catwoman, the character will appear on the big screen in 2022 in director Matt Reeves' The Batman, with Zoë Kravitz set to portray the DC supervillain opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. This comes to us from ApexForm.