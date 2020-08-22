Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman has been revealed in the first The Batman trailer. The footage for Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the Dark Knight was released earlier this evening at the DC FanDome event. Robert Pattinson is clearly the star of the trailer, but there are plenty of other reveals along the way, including the aforementioned first look at Kravitz as Selena Kyle. Kravitz has already been singing the praises of her co-star Robert Pattinson and now DC fans all know why. Matt Reeves' The Batman trailer was released this evening at the DC FanDome event and fans are losing their minds.

As for what Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman is up to in The Batman, that is unclear. It's pretty brief moment that we see her. However, it does appear that she is also at the start of her journey, like Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. The design of her suit is a lot different from what we have grown used to over the years, as she looks more like a cat burglar than a sexy seductress from other designs over the years. This is definitely not based on Michelle Pfeifer or Anne Hathaway.

Part of the new Catwoman design seen at DC Fandome reveals a lot of Selena Kyle's face, which is also pretty different from past designs. Matt Reeves is really going for a new look in The Batman and that does not apply only to the main character. For now, we'll have to wait and see what Colin Farrell looks like as the Penguin, because he is not featured in the trailer. With that being said, it does sound like his voice is used in one section of the new footage. Regardless, the big reveal can't be too far from happening now that The Batman trailer is here.

When The Batman halted production back in March, not many people knew how much had actually been shot. As it turns out, Matt Reeves and his DC Comics crew were able to get a whole lot of work done in what seems like a little amount of time. The director was able to take the work that they had done and craft an action-packed 2-minute trailer, and it looks pretty dark, as one would come to expect from a movie focusing on the Caped Crusader. Additionally, there does not seem to be a lot of major special effects either, which gives it a natural feel.

While the first footage from The Batman has arrives, we still have quite a long wait before we get to see the finished product. As of this writing, the movie is still on track to open on October 1st, 2021. With production scheduled to start up again next month, the movie should be able to reach its target release date without a problem. With that being said, a lot can happen between now and then. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how the rest of the production goes. While we wait, you can check out the first trailer below, thanks to the My Name Is Neegan Twitter account.