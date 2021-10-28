Halle Berry's first foray into the world of superheroes in 2004's Catwoman became instant pub quiz material as it made Berry one of the few people to have won both an Oscar and a Razzie, was notable as a box office bomb, and is often cited as one of the worst superhero movies of all time - and that puts it alongside the 1979 and 1990 versions of Captain America! So it is quite surprising that 17 years after its release, many movie fans took to social media to celebrate the movie's 17th anniversary and were taken by surprise when Halle Berry herself replied to one of the comments with a tongue in cheek response.

When it released in 2004, Catwoman bombed massively, making loss on its reported $100 million budget, being torn apart by critics, mostly ignored by DC fans for changing the character's origins and moving away completely from the comic book source material, and was reviewed by audiences as one of the weakest movies of the genre. In addition to that, the movie picked up Razzie awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst Actress for Berry's performance. Coming only two years after she won her historic Oscar for Monster's Ball, it was not an expected outcome for the movie. However, to her credit Berry did turn up to the Razzie Awards ceremony to collect her award, taking her Best Actress Oscar with her and as part of her acceptance speech she said, "It was just what my career needed," and called the movie itself a "piece of shit, godawful movie."

However, 17 years later, it seems that there are some people who have ignored the movie's 9% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and wanted to celebrate the original take on Catwoman. The post that drew Berry's comment read, "I'm sorry but Halle Berry ate her Catwoman role up, idk why ppl hate that movies (sic), it's camp. I love it." Berry responded to the post saying, "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago."

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago ???? https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

Of course there are many movies that grow a following years after they were seen as a complete box office failure, and the superhero genre in particular has seen its fair share of those, including most notoriously Howard the Duck, whose 1986 big screen outing almost ended the careers of all those involved, but has gone on to be an iconic cult classic. While Catwoman doesn't exactly fall into that category, there are clearly still some fans of the movie out there, and for the rest of us, if nothing else, the movie gave us Halle Berry's epic acceptance speech, which you can relive below.

Of course, the film didn't do too much damage to Berry's career, and also didn't stop her going on to make a much more successful superhero run as Storm in the X-Men movies. Catwoman also didn't suffer too badly from the solo outing, and has continued to be one of DC's most popular characters, being played by Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming The Batman and also getting her own animated movie soon called Catwoman: Hunted, where she is voiced by Elizabeth Gillies, which will be arriving on HBO Max next year.