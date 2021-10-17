DC FanDome, a showcase of upcoming projects, revealed a trailer for their newest animated film, Catwoman: Hunted. Previously, we got a look at the first video teaser. Now, the anime-style movie's trailer can be seen below. It's also been revealed that the movie will premiere on Feb. 8, 2022.

A surprise for fans was the anime-looking animation for the movie. DC animated projects feature a variety of styles, from the dark deco of Batman: The Animated Series, to the comic book look of Batman: The Long Halloween. When Catwoman: Hunted was first announced in August, the way the title would be drawn was not unveiled. While anime is rare for the entertainment company, the studio has some previous experience. In 2018, the anime Batman: Ninja was released. That particular story revolved around Batman and his allies and enemies being sent back in time to feudal Japan. Like the upcoming title, Catwoman was one of the main characters. Unlike the previous feature, she will take center stage in the new film. Catwoman: Hunted would be the second high-profile anime project for DC.

A plot synopsis for the upcoming project explains how "Catwoman attempt[s] to snag a priceless jewel. However, the job puts her at odds with Interpol various other villains from across the DC Universe, as well as Batwoman." Catwoman has both fought with and alongside Batman and his allies. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between her and Batwoman.

The Catwoman: Hunted cast includes Elizabeth Gillie as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Stephanie Beatriz as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin.

In the comics, Catwoman and Black Mask have a history. The latter is a crime boss who murdered the former's brother-in-law and kidnapped her sister. The victim was forced to commit an unspeakable act by the villain. Eventually, Catwoman went on a revenge mission and killed Black Mask. The story is from one of the most acclaimed comics of the 2000s. While the movie likely will not be that dark, with the characters' history, inspiration from the comic books probably took place.

While Catwoman, Batwoman, Black Mask, Talia al Ghul, and Soloman Grundy are often associated with The Dark Knight, other characters do not share that trait. Barbara Minerva aka The Cheetah, is known for being the archenemy of Wonder Woman. Cheshire has served as a usual foe and occasional friend of superhero team Young Justice. Catwoman is interacting with people she does not often communicate with.

Production is being undertaken by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Catwoman: Hunted is a collaboration between American and Japanese creators. Greg Weisman is writing the screenplay, while Shinsuke Terasawa is the director. Given anime's surge in popularity in recent years, the movie could become one of DC's most popular. The project is one of several animated titles the entity is currently involved with. Catwoman: Hunted will premiere on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and digital on Feb. 8, 2022. This trailer comes from DC FanDome.