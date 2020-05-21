NBC is preparing to launch their Celebrity Escape Room special, starring Jack Black as the Game Master from hell. Black is all set to torture Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Adam Scott in the network's take on the popular escape room phenomenon. The show begins this evening, May 21st at 8/7c, exclusively on NBC, and from the clips, it looks like a lot of fun. The celebrities have all teamed up to earn some much-needed funds for Red Nose Day.

Ben Stiller is the brains behind the idea to bring the phenomenon of escape rooms to television. From the promotional material, we can see that Celebrity Escape Room is a spectacularly over-the-top special for this year's Red Nose Day event. It's also very easy to see that Jack Black is truly enjoying his role as Game Master, while Ben Stiller, Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott look a little unsure at times as they attempt to escape within 60 minutes. Will they be able to pull it off? That's debatable, especially since Scott doesn't seem to be helping too much. He even states early on in the promo material that he's not a big help in these types of situations.

60out Escape Rooms, an award-winning Los Angeles-based escape room company, partnered with NBC to create the puzzles and set design for the much anticipated Celebrity Escape Room special. This marks the first time NBC and 60out have teamed up to bring an escape room to the small screen and it probably will not be the last. Today, 60out has 27 rooms in seven locations throughout Los Angeles and has been ranked as the city's most popular escape room company with the best set design. The teams worked together to make sure the celebrities, and the audience at home, are going to have a good time.

The successful collaboration enables the celebrity players to take a trip down memory lane with a colorful 1980s high school-themed escape room. As the Celebrity Escape Room players complete each of the rooms, they raise funds for Red Nose Day. When stumped the team may only ask the Game Master for three clues to help them escape their complete isolation from the outside world. Obviously, Jack Black is having more fun torturing and confusing his players, so we might not see a whole lot of winning going on.

People are still stuck indoors and Celebrity Escape Room looks like a fun escape from reality at this time. In addition to being players, Ben Stiller and Jack Black are executive producers along with Lee Metzger, Amirra Ruotola, Christine Taylor, and Nicolas Weinstock. The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, Red Hour Productions, and Electric Dynamite. You can check out the teaser for Celebrity Escape Room and two clips below, thanks to the NBC YouTube channel.