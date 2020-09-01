The acclaimed baseball drama 42 will be returning to the big screen as a way of paying homage to its late star, Chadwick Boseman. AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and other exhibitors will all be screening the acclaied drama. Last week, the beloved actor passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer, leaving us way too soon at the age of 43. The news came as a shock to millions of fans across the world, and many have been watching some of Boseman's best performances in the past several days since as a way of honoring the actor's legacy.

Further paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, AMC Theatres has partnered up with Warner Bros. and Legendary, the studios behind 42, to bring the hit movie back to the cinema. The movie will be showing in more than 300 locations, which accounts for almost every AMC location that's opened back up since the theater chain's nationwide shutdown. Tickets will go on sale by the end of Tuesday, and they'll be also sold at a discounted rate of $5. For anyone who missed the movie's original theatrical run in 2013, this is a great opportunity to check out some of the other excellent work Boseman had done in the years before he became best known for Black Panther.

Written and directed by Brian Helgeland, 42 is a biopic that tells the story of sports legend Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to play professionally for Major League Baseball. Boseman led the cast as Robinson with Harrison Ford co-starring as Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, and both of their performances were widely praised by critics. Following the news of Boseman's passing, Ford paid tribute to his former co-star. "He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed," Ford told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also paid tribute to Boseman with an emotional statement posted to Twitter. "Chadwick was a dear friend of the Foundation - lending his time and visibility to help advance our mission," the statement reads in part. "And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them. Chadwick - may you rest in peace eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it."

AMC's decision to bring 42 back to theaters is the result of a poll on social media, quizzing Boseman fans about which role was their favorite of his aside from Black Panther. Jackie Robinson in 42 was given the most votes, though fans of Boseman may have had a difficult time choosing given all of the other great options. Other roles featured in the poll included James Brown in Get on Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Just this year, Boseman appeared in Spike Lee's new Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods as part of an ensemble cast. His final movie, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, co-stars Viola Davis and will also be released posthumously on Netflix. These and his other performances will ensure that the actor's legacy will live on forever. This news comes to us from Variety.