Marvel actors and co-stars of the late Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson, have now opened up about the tragic passing of the Black Panther star. Evans and Jackson were recently asked about how Boseman's death has affected them, with the two actors reflecting on what he meant to them personally and how they have been dealing with the sudden loss of their colleague and friend.

When asked about how he has been processing his loss, Chris Evans took a deep breath and said, "Uh, it's been tough. It's been tough for everybody...it highlights the power he had [on all of us]. His cultural impact was immeasurable, not just as an artist, as a man. He bred an allegiance. He galvanized. He inspired. His legacy is solidified forever."

Samuel L. Jackson highlighted Boseman's legacy and cultural importance, as well as revealing that the two of them had discussed working on a project together sometime in the near future. "Yes, it's sudden to us all," Jackson said. "I was trying to remember the last time I actually saw Chadwick...It was after a Captain Marvel premiere. We started talking about another project that I hoped we were gonna work on...and he said, I'm sorry I'm not gonna be there, but I wish I would be there. It was gut-wrenching to lose someone that's such an important part of the culture and in terms of what he became to the world, in terms of Black Panther. We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do. He imprinted society in such a way...especially the Black culture, gave Black kids a hero that they could aspire to...to lose him, I don't know if I could even tell my kids that. I'd probably wait until they were older so they can process that."

Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson had both starred alongside Boseman in several movies across the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, with Evans starring as the First Avenger, Captain America, with Jackson portraying the founder of the superhero team, S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury. Boseman had hoped that he would recover and appear again in the MCU and had even begun to prepare himself physically for the Black Panther sequel. Sadly, this was not meant to be, with Marvel now putting Black Panther 2 to one side in order to work out how they will continue the franchise with respect to Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The hugely talented actor had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family. Boseman had been battling the disease in secret, not even letting Marvel or Disney know of his health situation. He was recently laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson.

Boseman's hometown and resting place, Anderson, South Carolina, has also been working on a statue to honor Boseman, with a petition for the statue to replace that of one depicting Confederate figure Robert E. Le reaching over 60,000 signatures. This comes to us from the Tamron Hall Show.