Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away. He was 43-years old. Boseman died after a 4-year battle with colon cancer in Los Angeles. His official Twitter account confirmed the news. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement read. "It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Before playing T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chadwick Boseman played Jackie Robinson and James Brown. His family has confirmed that he died Friday of cancer. He was 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer 4 years ago, confirms his family. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Chadwick Boseman rose to fame playing T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War before taking the lead in the MCU's Black Panther. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, according to his publicist. Boseman never publicly spoke about his illness and wished it to remain private. After playing MLB star Jackie Robinson, the actor died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

"This is a crushing blow" actor and director Jordan Peele said on social media, with many expressing the same thoughts. Nobody even knew he was sick. Black Panther 2 was supposed to be going into production soon with Chadwick Boseman starring again. Now, it's unclear what Marvel Studios will try to do in order to move on. Black Panther was one of the biggest MCU movies to date, with Boseman's T'Challa becoming one of the world's most recognized and respected superheroes of all time.

Chadwick Boseman was always proud of the work that he put into Black Panther. Beyond being a superhero movie, Boseman was the first true African American superhero to make it big on the big screen and play a huge part in the lives of many. The success of Black Panther was no fluke and one cannot think of a time when Boseman and his humbleness would be needed more. It's almost impossible to think of the MCU moving on without him.

As if things couldn't get any worse for the world, we now have to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman. He was a beacon of hope and light in this world and was always positive. We could use his energy now more than ever. Hopefully his family will be able to find some peace in this difficult time, as the world mourns his loss. Chadwick Boseman is, and forever will be, the man who brought T'Challa to life on the big screen. May he rest in peace. The superhero who inspired many to be more than they think they can be. TMZ was the first to report on Chadwick Boseman's death.