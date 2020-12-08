The final tweet from Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account is the social media platform's most retweeted post of 2020. The tweet in question confirmed that the Black Panther star had passed away at the age of 43. In addition, the tweet is the platform's most liked of all time. Boseman passed away in August after a lengthy and secret battle with colon cancer. Not even the actor's closest colleagues who he worked with on multiple movies even knew that he was ill, as he chose to keep it from the public. Chadwick Boseman only told his closest family members and pastor.

As of today, Chadwick Boseman's final tweet has "2.1 million retweets and 924,500 quote tweets (3.1 million total), 165,600 comments and 7.5 million likes." It officially became the most-liked tweet in history less than 24 hours after it was posted. The tweet reads, "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." Boseman was honored over the weekend at The MTV Movie and TV Awards by his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr., where they presented him with the Hero for the Ages award.

Tweets from President Barack Obama, comedian Andy Milonakis, Macaulay Culkin, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are the second-through-fifth most-liked tweets of 2020. Obama's tweet was a memorial to Kobe Bryan, while Milonakis' joke about congratulating astronauts for leaving Earth received a lot of traction in a quick manner. Culkin's announcement that he had turned 40 also received a lot of attention this year, while Harris' message to Joe Biden after winning the election recently blew up.

As for the most talked about people on Twitter in 2020, that list varies. Donald Trump is the undisputed king of people from all over the world talking about him, while his opponent Joe Biden came in second. George Floyd took the third spot, Kobe Bryant is number 5, and Barack Obama is number 6. Elsewhere, BTS, Narendra Modi, Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Kamala Harris make up the rest of the list. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 was the most popular hashtag.

Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant were able to inspire people from all over the world as they elevated their respective fields. Additionally, the two were far too young to die. 2020 has been a rather unorthodox year and it's almost over. Hopefully 2021 will offer some retweets that have to do with positivity as things start to slowly change. For now, 2020 has offered a lot of lows when compared to the highs. The 2020 data was first reported by the official Twitter blog. You can check out the top 5 most-liked tweets of 2020 below.

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020