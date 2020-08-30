Tributes continue to pour in on social media for Chadwick Boseman, star of many acclaimed films from 42 to Da 5 Bloods, and known to fans the world over as King T'Challa aka Black Panther in the MCU. The actor died of colon cancer at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with the disease. Twitter officials have announced that the tweet from Boseman's official Twitter account that announced the news of his demise has now become the most well-liked Tweet of all time:

"Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever"

The Tweet has received more than 3 million retweets so far, and more than 6.5 million likes, beating out the stats of previous Tweets by Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Barack Obama, and One Direction that had held the title of 'Most liked Tweet' at various times in the past.

The immense fan-following that Chadwick Boseman earned throughout his career, counting legions of fans from countries the world over, made social media the perfect platform for the actor's fans, friends, and colleagues to honor his life and mourn his passing. Fan drawings, writings, and videos flooded Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Instagram in tribute to the many roles Boseman made his own over the years, from a fictional version of Thurgood Marshall to King T'Challa, and the impact he had on the lives of those around him.

Many leading MCU actors have issued statements of condolences for the family of Chadwick Boseman while recollecting their time spent working with the late actor on the sets of Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. issued a video on Instagram of him and Boseman, with the following message:

"Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That's heroism. I'll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game."

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo who worked with Boseman on three MCU films also paid tribute to the actor with a behind-the-scenes picture and the message:

"Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

Aside from issuing condolences, netizens are also expressing their shock at the sudden nature of Boseman's demise. The actor is said to have been dealing with cancer for the past four years, undergoing painful procedures several times a year in order to keep the disease at bay. In that time, Boseman starred in multiple action movies, did promotions for his films, and participated in several charitable endeavors that involved heavy traveling.

Pictures from earlier this year are also being shared showing Boseman after he lost a dramatic amount of weight, which the internet had speculated was for a new role, but which turned out to be a result of his various medical operations.

