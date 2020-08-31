Harrison Ford says Chadwick Boseman is "as much a hero as any he played" in a new tribute. The duo starred alongside each other in the highly acclaimed 2013 Jackie Robinson biopic 42. Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28th at the age of 43, which is also Jackie Robinson day. The day honoring the Major League Baseball player is normally on April 15th, but the public health crisis pushed it back to the end of August this year.

In 42, Chadwick Boseman played Jackie Robinson, while Harrison Ford portrayed former MLB player and sports executive Wesley Branch Rickey. The two actors were praised for their performances in the movie from the majority of critics, especially when they were on screen together. Now, Ford is breaking his silence on the death of Boseman. You can read his tribute below.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Jackie Robinson's daughter Sharon also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman. "Devastated by the news of Chadwick Boseman's passing," Sharon wrote. "He was a brilliant actor and a dear friend. My mother, brother, children and grandchildren send out our love to the Boseman family. We all loved Chad and will cherish our personal memories." She went on to say that she believes that her father and the Black Panther star are having "beautiful reunion" in heaven. Sharon also noted that her phone blew up with texts when it was announced that Boseman had passed away.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer, which he battled privately. Not even some of his closest friends and colleagues even knew he was sick. Over the weekend, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to Boseman and noted that he didn't even know the actor was sick, noting that he had been ill the entire time that they knew each other. Like Harrison Ford, Coogler noted that Boseman was a real hero.

Marvel Studios and members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also been paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman over the last few days. Robert Downey Jr. says that Black Panther is the "crown jewel" of the MCU, while Chris Evans called him "a true original." Samuel L Jackson said Boseman was "a talented and giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed." Chris Hemsworth said, "Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met," and Mark Ruffalo said, "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." You can read Harrison Ford's tribute over at The Hollywood Reporter.

Devastated by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. He was a brilliant actor and a dear friend. My mother, brother, children and grandchildren send out our love to the Boseman family. We all loved Chad and will cherish our personal memories. #ripchadwickboseman@JRFoundation — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) August 29, 2020

Thankful the Dodgers sent these pics today! pic.twitter.com/Bfks2BR32k — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) August 29, 2020

A special moment as we celebrated at the NY screening of the movie, 42. ⁦@JRFoundation⁩ ⁦@Scholastic⁩ ⁦@chadwickboseman⁩ pic.twitter.com/D6abB4lRTo — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) August 30, 2020