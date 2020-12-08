Following the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, the movie-making community has been heaping praise and honoring the actor, with his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis saying that Boseman will be remembered as a hero, and not just because he played one on screen. While discussing the upcoming Netflix release, Davis spoke fondly of the sadly departed actor, and paid tribute to what will surely be an enduring legacy.

"I think he is going to be remembered as a hero. There's a part of the public that's gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not. I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you. He was a person who lived a life bigger than themselves. I think that his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, is going to influence on generations upon generations to come."

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of just 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that the actor had decided to keep secret. Boseman's bravery in the face of such trying circumstances is certainly a testament to his heroism, and this will be remembered just as strongly as his roles playing cinematic heroes. Boseman died surrounded by his wife and family and was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson.

Boseman's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle also recently paid tribute to the late actor at The MTV Movie and TV Awards, where he was honored with the Hero for the Ages award. Boseman "truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero" said Downey Jr during the event, with Cheadle echoing these sentiments saying, "he had an incredible power to unify people through their love for his work and respect for him as a person."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will feature Boseman's final performance and is an adaptation of the play of the same name by August Wilson. The official synopsis from Netflix reads; "Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) - who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry - spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives."

The movie is already attracting awards buzz for both Davis and Boseman, with the streaming giant planning to honor the actor in their own way by campaigning to have Boseman's performance recognized for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role category come awards season. The first reviews for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom recently dropped, praising the two central performances as well as the movie's cultural significance.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black and Dany Wolf, and stars Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, with Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts in supporting roles. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be available to stream on Netflix from December 18. This comes to us courtesy of The Guardian.