Chadwick Boseman has been honored by Howard University where he graduated from in 2000, by renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late Black Panther actor. According to the university, Boseman was partly responsible for the College of Fine Arts still being around, as he played an instrumental role in preserving it when the department was under consideration to be absorbed into the university's Collect of Arts & Science to cut costs. It seems like there could be no more fitting symbol to remember the actor by, and a time-lapse video shared by the university showed the new lettering being installed on what is now the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts.

"Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts," Howard University tweeted. "An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman."

It was originally announced in May that the change in name would be made in honor of the star, who it said did so much to make sure that the college remained open in its own right for future actors to graduate from. "Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development," Boseman's family previously said. "His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling."

Chadwick Boseman's impact on the future of the university doesn't stop there either. The school also announced that Bob Iger, Disney Executive Chairman, is establishing an endowment to be named after the Black Panther actor, and will raise money to add a new arts facility to the campus. Black Panther brought a lot of good things to Disney and Marvel Studios, and it looks like they feel it only right to help give something back to where one of Marvel's brightest stars began their journey to the big screen.

"Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo," Iger said in a statement. "And this college named in his honor ... will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams."

The arrival of the new name comes just after the first anniversary of the actor's untimely death, which was marked by colleagues, family and millions of fans around the world with tributes, stories and more. Additionally, Marvel's What If...? series recently aired the final appearance of Boseman as T'Challa in a voice role that he recorded prior to his death and came as a poignant reminder of the charisma and style he brought to the role that made such a big impact on the Marvel world just a few years ago. With long lasting tributes like the one Howard University have unveiled, his legacy is one that is not going to be forgotten anytime soon.