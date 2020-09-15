The late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, has now been laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina. Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The hugely talented actor had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family.

"The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman's hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later."

Boseman had been battling the disease in secret, not even letting Marvel or Disney know of his health situation, with several of his collaborators, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee, both saying they had no idea of his struggle. Boseman's long-time agent Michael Greene recently offered some insight into why so few people knew of Chadwick Boseman's health battle, putting the decision to keep things under wraps down to Boseman's mother, Carolyn. "[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him," he said. "He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person."

The actor had even hoped that he would recover, and had begun to prepare himself physically for the Black Panther sequel. Sadly, this was not meant to be, with Marvel now putting Black Panther 2 to one side in order to work out how they will continue the franchise with respect to Boseman.

Since his untimely passing, several of his co-stars have paid tribute via social media over the last few weeks, with actress Lupita Nyong'o recently sharing a heartbreaking series of messages honoring the Black Panther star. "I write these words not from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," she said. "I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick in the past tense, it doesn't make sense. The news is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here!...that seem ageless...Chadwick was one of those people."

His on-screen Black Panther enemy, Michael B. Jordan, also paid tribute to Boseman with a call back to the record-breaking Marvel movie saying, "I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Boseman's hometown and resting place, Anderson, South Carolina, has also been working on a statue to honor Boseman, with a petition for the statue to replace that of one depicting Confederate figure Robert E. Le reaching over 60,000 signatures. This comes to us courtesy of AP News.