The friends and family of Chadwick Boseman gathered over the weekend to pay their respects to the late actor. The private memorial took place in Malibu, California overlooking the ocean, while a hang drum played. Boseman sadly passed away last week at the age of 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. The actor fought his battle in private, so not even some of his closest collaborators even knew he was sick during the entire 4-year period.

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke showed up to the private event to mourn the loss of their friend. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward and the rest of his family were also in attendance. Leaked images from the private service show floral arrangements, images of Boseman, and the rest of the guests wearing masks. It was a hot day, but being on the coast was more than likely a lot more comfortable than anywhere else in Los Angeles County.

Michael B. Jordan wrote an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman last week. "Everything you've given the world ... the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are ... will live on forever," he said. "You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here." Winston Duke echoed a similar sentiment in his tribute by stating, "Never forget to say thank you in life..."

Chadwick Boseman fought his battle with colon cancer in private, which his mother inspired him to do. Boseman's agent Michael Greene explains, "[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him... He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person." In the end, hardly anybody knew that Boseman was ill, including his Black Panther co-stars who worked with him every day for months. Not even director Ryan Coogler knew as he was writing the script for Black Panther 2.

Chadwick Boseman was big on having his family enjoy his success with him. "It's an experience where if you have your mom and dad with you, you want them to experience this thing," Boseman said at the time of Black Panther's release. "It's something that connects you to who you are. This is a family experience. It's a family movie." Boseman's death was a shock to the world, but friends, family, and fans have all bonded over his loss in the last week and celebrated everything he stood for. You can head over to The Sun website to see the images from Chadwick Boseman's private memorial service.

